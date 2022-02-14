The No. 14-ranked Arizona Western College women’s basketball team (26-1, 16-1) won its 22nd straight game, beating Scottsdale Community College (11-12, 5-10) 85-38 on Monday inside The House at AWC.
Miza Gilberto scored 10 of her 14 points in the first quarter, finishing with a double-double, grabbing 11 rebounds to help the Matadors to their 26th win of the season
The Lady Matadors jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first quarter before the Fighting Artichokes cut the lead in half at 8-4. Arizona Western would go on a 16-0 run capped off by a Christeina Bryan jumper in the lane to take a 24-4 run. Faith Silva would hit a three before the end of the first to put the Lady Matadors up 27-6 at the end of the first.
Bryan finished as the Matadors’ leading scorer, ending the game with 16 points while Silva finished with 12 points.
Just like in the first quarter, the Lady Matadors opened the second on a run, extending the lead to 37-7. Teresa Da Silva scored seven of her 10 first-half points in the second quarter, hitting a layup right before the halftime buzzer, giving the Lady Matadors a 55-16 lead at the break.
Da Silva recorded 14 points while Buse Utku ended the game with 11 points.
The Lady Matadors kept their foot on the gas in the second half, outscoring the Fighting Artichokes 30-22.