PHOENIX – The No. 16 ranked Arizona Western College women’s basketball team (20-1, 9-1) won its 16th consecutive game, beating South Mountain (1-12, 0-9) 76-48 here Monday.
Christeina Bryan led the Matadors with 19 points and posted a double-double by grabbing two rebounds in the win.
After a back-and-forth first couple of minutes, the Matadors opened the game up a bit in the latter stages of the first quarter, going on a 12-0 run to take a 20-7 lead.
Amy Hosking gave the Matadors a spark off the bench, scoring 15 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field.
The Cougars were able to cut the Matadors’ lead down to seven points before Faith Silva hit back-to-back threes to push the advantage back to 13 points at 33-20 at the six-minute mark of the second quarter and would take a 15-point lead into the locker room at 40-25.
Silva finished the night with nine points on all three-pointers while Lime Okada scored a career-high 11 points. Kristol Ayson finished the game with nine points off the bench.
The Matadors would end up outscoring the Cougars 23-8 in the third quarter and extend their lead to 63-33 entering the fourth quarter.