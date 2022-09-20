PHOENIX – Arizona Western College’s women’s soccer team (6-0, 4-0) outlasted Phoenix College (7-1, 3-1) 2-1 in overtime here Tuesday at Hoy Stadium.
Both teams traded possession in the first five minutes with the first real chance coming for Phoenix thanks to a penalty. Lady Matadors’ goalkeeper Tia Kelk guessed right and dove to make a save to keep the game scoreless.
It was a penalty that would give the Matadors their first goal as Jaeda Centeno stepped up to the spot in the 16th minute and beat the keeper at the near post for her 14th goal of the season, giving the Lady Matadors a 1-0 lead.
Phoenix leveled the score in the 31st minute from a shot just inside the box into the back corner of the net, tying the game at 1-1.
The game remained level throughout the second half with both teams trading chances down the stretch before the regulation whistle blew with the game knotted at one.
Ashley Martinez played the role of hero, sneaking past the Phoenix backline and rolling a ball under the oncoming keeper to give the Lady Matadors a 2-1 win in overtime in the 93rd minute with her ninth goal of the season.