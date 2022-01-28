COOLIDGE – Eighteenth-ranked Arizona Western College (18-1, 7-1) scored the final seven points of the game, coming from behind late to beat Central Arizona (14-4, 7-2) 85-82 here Thursday night.
Trailing by four with 15 seconds on the clock, Teresa Da Silva hit a three-pointer from the corner then forced a turnover on the inbound which set up Alliance Ndiba to give the Matadors the lead with a bucket inside. Miza Gilberto hit a pair of free throws to seal the victory.
Da Silva led the Matadors with 21 points while Ndiba added 14 points.
The Matadors got off to a great start, jumping out to a 24-17 lead in the first quarter before Central Arizona closed the gap to four points. Arizona Western was able to cut the lead down to four points but the Mats ended the half on a run, capped off by three Buse Utke free throws to put the Matadors up 11, 44-33 at the half.
Faith Silva finished the game with 12 points and hit a pair of threes in the win. Christina Bryan also finished with 12 points.
Central Arizona came back from 11 points down to cut the Matadors’ lead to 61-59 at the end of three quarters before eventually taking a lead in the fourth.
With the win, the Lady Matadors extended their winning streak to 14 games.