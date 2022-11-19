LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Kristol Ayson scored 17 points to help the Arizona Western College women’s basketball team take down Southern Nevada (2-2) 64-47 here Friday night in the Coyote Classic.

Ayson went 7-for-5 from the field for the Lady Matadors and scored nine for her 17 points in the first half.

