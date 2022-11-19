LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Kristol Ayson scored 17 points to help the Arizona Western College women’s basketball team take down Southern Nevada (2-2) 64-47 here Friday night in the Coyote Classic.
Ayson went 7-for-5 from the field for the Lady Matadors and scored nine for her 17 points in the first half.
After a close first half in which the Lady Matadors took a 27-19 lead into the break, Arizona Western opened the game up in the third quarter, outscoring the Coyotes 26-12.
Freshman Alynna Palacios finished the game as the Lady Matadors’ second-leading scorer, scoring 11 points off the bench and grabbing 11 rebounds.
Esra Sen went 3-for-5 from the field scoring eight points while Rosa Revueltas chipped in with seven points.
The Lady Matadors return to action this morning, taking on Western Wyoming at 10 a.m. at the College of the Southern Nevada Sports Center in North Las Vegas.