REDLANDS, Calif. – Arizona Western College’s women’s basketball team (2-0) won on the road Wednesday, beating Community Christian (0-1) 89-55.
The Lady Matadors were led by a balanced attack that saw four players score in double-figures led by Rosa Revueltas who scored a season-high 14 points in the win.
Arizona Western outscored the Saints 47-21 in the first half and used an eight-point first quarter from Maddison Zugna to take the lead at the intermission as Zugna finished the game with 13 points.
Alyanna Palacios scored six of her 12 points in the fourth quarter, helping the Lady Matadors close out the 89-55 victory.
Kristol Ayson scored 13 points in the win while Chenai Mushore scored 12 points.