Arizona Western College’s women’s basketball team (1-0) opened the season with a 95-26 win over Palo Verde College (0-1), from Blythe, Calif., Tuesday night inside The House on the AWC main campus.

Maddison Zugna scored 29 points and grabbed eight rebounds while three Matadors’ starters scored in double-figures in the win.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you