Arizona Western College’s women’s basketball team (1-0) opened the season with a 95-26 win over Palo Verde College (0-1), from Blythe, Calif., Tuesday night inside The House on the AWC main campus.
Maddison Zugna scored 29 points and grabbed eight rebounds while three Matadors’ starters scored in double-figures in the win.
The Lady Matadors opened the game with a 28-0 run, shutting out the Pirates 26-0 in the first quarter. Freshman Chenai Mushore scored nine points in the first quarter to help the Lady Matadors race out to the early lead.
AWC scored 53 first-half points and took a 53-6 lead into the locker room before outscoring the Pirates 42-20 in the second half.
Kristol Ayson scored 19 points while Mushore finished the game with 18 points with 10 rebounds. Alynna Palacios also ended the game with 10 boards.
The Lady Matadors are back in action tonight on the road in Redlands, Calif., taking on Community Christian at 5 p.m