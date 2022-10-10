Arizona Western College’s women’s soccer team moved up three spots to No. 12 in this week’s NJCAA DI Women’s Soccer poll.
The Lady Matadors picked up a 4-1 win over Scottsdale on Saturday evening to extend their winning streak to 10 games and remain perfect for the season at 10-0.
Arizona Western started the year by receiving votes in the preseason poll before steadily moving up the rankings throughout the season.
The Lady Matadors are the top-scoring team in NJCAA DI Women’s Soccer, leading the nation in goals with 84. Defensively, the Lady Matadors have yet to allow more than one goal in a game.