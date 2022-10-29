Arizona Western College’s women’s soccer team (14-0) beat Cochise (11-6) 5-0 Friday night at Matador Soccer Field to win its second straight Region I championship, using four second-half goals to pull away from the Apaches.
Cochise provided the early pressure, recording four shots on goal in the first seven minutes but Lady Matadors’ keeper Tia Kelk was able to keep the game scoreless.
The Lady Matadors struck first in the 10th minute when Cianna Thomas put a long ball forward to the sprinting Ashly Martinez who got behind the backline and danced around the keeper before putting the ball in the vacant goal.
Following the opening goal, Cochise came close on two occasions, hitting the bar on the first attempt before being turned away by Kelk on a diving save.
The Lady Matadors added to their lead in the 53rd minute when Victoria Clark just got a piece of the ball off a corner, beating the keeper to push the lead to 2-0. Martinez grabbed her second goal of the game in the 56th minute off a pass from Thomas, extending the lead to 3-0.
After assisting on a pair of goals, Thomas scored one herself in the 61st minute with a left-footed shot from outside the box, beating the keeper at the back post to up the advantage to 4-0.
Izzabella Payne scored the Lady Matadors’ fifth goal of the game, knocking in a rebound to extend the lead to 5-0 in the 82nd minute.
With the win, the Lady Matadors will host the West District Championship game against the winner of Region 18 on Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. at Matador Soccer Field.