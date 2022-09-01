The Arizona Western Lady Matadors (2-0) soccer team scored a pair of second-half goals, beating Yavapai (1-3) 3-1 on Thursday night at Matador Soccer Field.
AWC scored two unanswered goals in the final 15 minutes to secure their second consecutive win to start the 2022 season.
The Lady Matadors wasted little time as they jumped out a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute. Paulina Fierro and Cianna Thomas worked the ball down the sideline before Thomas rolled a ball into the box to Izzabella Payne who beat the keeper in the top corner, putting AWC in front with her third goal of the season.
Fierro had a chance to double the Lady Matadors’ lead in the second half from the penalty spot but was denied by the Roughrider keeper, keeping the Matadors lead at 1-0.
Yavapai made the Lady Matadors pay for the missed opportunities, tying the game in the 72nd minute on a shot that snuck beneath the bar, tying the game at one.
AWC wasted little time answering, taking the lead back in the 75th minute when Sade Lee beat the backline down the far sideline before sending in a cross to Lirios Rizzo who beat the keeper at the far post, giving the Lady Matadors a 2-1 lead.
Victoria Clark all but sealed the game with her first goal of the season, sprinting past the defense and tucking the ball between the keeper and the near post, pushing the Lady Matadors’ lead to 3-1 in the 83rd minute.