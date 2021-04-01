Michele Signorelli picked up right where he left off, scoring goals in bunches, as the No. 10 Arizona Western Matadors men’s soccer team (1-0 overall) ended up fighting off the Southern Nevada Coyotes (0-1) in an overtime thriller Thursday afternoon.
Signorelli struck first with a pair of goals, once of a penalty, to give the Matadors an early 2-0 lead at the half.
But CSN received a penalty midway through the second half and found their late life with an equalizer shortly thereafter, even down a man due to a red card.
The Matador offense lulled in the second half but took just a few minutes into overtime as Michael Appiah played a ball beautifully down the right side and delivered a fantastic cross that Signorelli smashed home to finish the match.
Arizona Western starts the year at 1-0 and will wrap up the Nevada portion of the weekend at 3:00pm against Snow College Friday afternoon.
JUCO women’ soccer
AWC 1, Southern Nevada 0
Aided by Stacey Papadopoulos’ strike in the 18th minute and Tia Kelk’s clean sheet, the No. 20 Arizona Western Lady Matadors (1-0 overall) grabbed a season opening victory over the Southern Nevada Coyotes (0-1) Thursday afternoon.
Linda Obare lofted a ball forward that Papadopoulos was able net just about a third of the way through the first half to give the Matadors the advantage.
The Matadors had a majority of the possession, and the chances, but did not find the net again.
Arizona Western was also called for a majority of the fouls, 12-1, with the lone Coyote penalty coming on a yellow card late in the second half on a dangerous tackle by Papadopoulos.
Still, the Matadors managed to fend off the Coyote pressure late with Kelk pressed into action on a number of shots on goal in the final 20 minutes.
Arizona Western starts the Ivan Dizdar era at 1-0 and wraps up the Nevada trip against Snow College at 5 p.m. today.
- From Tim Slack of AWC
Prep baseball
Paradise Honors 5,
Yuma High 2
Yuma High sophomore pitcher Justin Bouts struck out six in 3 ⅔ innings pitched. He was also 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI at the plate.
Freshman Damian Cabrera and senior Alan Elizalde each collected a hit in the loss.
Prep boys tennis
Paradise Honors 7, YC 2
Easton Sheppeard (6-3, 3-6, 10-8) and Joseph Holt (4-6, 7-6, 10-7) earned the only two victories for the Shamrocks on Thursday.