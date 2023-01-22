YUMA – The Arizona Western Lady Matadors Women’s Basketball team (13-5, 6-5) cruised to its second consecutive win, beating Phoenix (2-15, 0-11) 86-31 on Saturday afternoon at the House Gymnasium.

Kristol Ayson led all scorers with 18 points, leading six Lady Matadors in double-figures to help the Lady Matadors to the win.

