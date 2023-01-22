YUMA – The Arizona Western Lady Matadors Women’s Basketball team (13-5, 6-5) cruised to its second consecutive win, beating Phoenix (2-15, 0-11) 86-31 on Saturday afternoon at the House Gymnasium.
Kristol Ayson led all scorers with 18 points, leading six Lady Matadors in double-figures to help the Lady Matadors to the win.
The Lady Matadors opened the first quarter on a 5-0 run and built the lead to 13-6 when Esra Sen scored five consecutive points, helping the Lady Matadors outscore the Bears 17-9 in the first quarter. Evie Curtis opened the second quarter by coming off the bench to score six straight points, pushing the lead to 23-11. Back-to-back three-pointers from Lime Okada and Sen bumped the lead to 38-15. Okada finished off the first half with a buzzer-beating three, giving the Lady Matadors a 44-18 lead at the break.
Sen scored 12 points off the bench, five of which came in the first quarter while Okada finished the game with 10 points.
Arizona Western held Phoenix to just two points in the third quarter, outscoring the Bears 15-2 in the third, pushing the lead to 59-20. The Lady Matadors had their best offensive quarter in the fourth, scoring 27 points, as Ayson scored 13 of her 18 points in the second half.
Chenai Mushore was the Lady Matadors’ second-leading scorer, scoring 14 points while Evie Curtis set a season-high with 11 points.
The Lady Matadors return home on Wednesday, January 25, when they host Cochise at 7:30 pm at the House Gymnasium. Tickets are $5.00 for adults and $3.00 for seniors (Over 65) and military. Arizona Western College students and employees get in free with AWC ID.