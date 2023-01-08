YUMA – The Arizona Western Lady Matadors Women’s Basketball team (11-3, 4-3) held off a late run from Chandler-Gilbert (7-7, 3-4) beating the Coyotes 62-56 on Saturday afternoon at the Coyote Center.
Kristol Ayson and Rosa Revueltas each scored 15 points to help the Lady Matadors pick up a road win over the Coyotes.
Revueltas opened the scoring by hitting a three-pointer as the Lady Matadors started the first quarter on a 5-2 run before the Coyotes responded by scoring the next six points to take an early 8-5 lead. The Lady Matadors hit three three-pointers and were able to use a run to cut the deficit to two points to end the quarter trailing 21-19.
Chandler-Gilbert pushed the lead back to four points in the second quarter before another Revueltas three-pointer cut the Coyotes’ lead to 30-29 and would grab the lead a possession later on an Esra Sen drive to the basket, putting the Matadors in front 31-30. Revueltas helped the Lady Matadors take a 35-33 lead into the locker room by finishing at the rim and hitting a free throw for a three-point play late in the second.
The Matadors started the third quarter by going on a 7-0 run to extend the lead to 42-33. After the Coyotes cut the Lady Matadors’ lead to four, Ayson knocked down a three to put Arizona Western back in front 47-40 with under a minute to play in the third and took a 47-42 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Matadors opened up their largest lead of the game at 57-47 in the fourth quarter before the Coyotes cut that lead to 57-53 with 30 seconds left in the game. Arizona Western was able to fend off the Coyotes, earning their 11th win of the season.
The Lady Matadors will head to Tucson on Wednesday, January 11, for their first meeting with Pima at Aztec Gymnasium at 7:30 pm.