YUMA – The Arizona Western Lady Matadors Women’s Basketball team (11-3, 4-3) held off a late run from Chandler-Gilbert (7-7, 3-4) beating the Coyotes 62-56 on Saturday afternoon at the Coyote Center.

Kristol Ayson and Rosa Revueltas each scored 15 points to help the Lady Matadors pick up a road win over the Coyotes.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you