YUMA – Kristol Ayson led all scorers with 24 points to help the Arizona Western Lady Matadors Women’s Basketball team (10-2, 3-2) beat South Mountain (4-5, 1-4) 77-49 on Saturday evening at the House Gymnasium.

Ayson set a new career-high with 24 points, shooting 9-for-12 from the field while recording five assists and five steals in the win.

