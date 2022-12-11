YUMA – Kristol Ayson led all scorers with 24 points to help the Arizona Western Lady Matadors Women’s Basketball team (10-2, 3-2) beat South Mountain (4-5, 1-4) 77-49 on Saturday evening at the House Gymnasium.
Ayson set a new career-high with 24 points, shooting 9-for-12 from the field while recording five assists and five steals in the win.
Arizona Western used a 12-1 run to outscore South Mountain 18-7 in the first quarter as Chenai Mushore and Kristol Ayson combined for 13 of the 18 points.
The Lady Matadors continued their hot shooting in the second quarter, extending their lead to 39-23 at the half thanks to a 21 points quarter.
Mushore finished the game as the team’s second-leading scorer with 13 points while Rosa Revueltas who ended with 12 points.
South Mountain opened the second half with a 6-0 run before the Lady Matadors scored their first basket of the half on a Greta Carollo three-point play. South Mountain cut the Lady Matadors’ lead to eight before Arizona Western built the lead back up to 15 at 58-43 at the end of the third.
Arizona Western pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Cougars 19-6 to pick up their 10th win of the season.
The Lady Matadors will return to action on January 4 when they head to Coolidge, Ariz. to continue ACCAC play against the Central Arizona Vaqueras at 7:30 pm.