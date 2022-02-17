YUMA, AZ – The No. 14 ranked Arizona Western College Lady Matadors (26-1, 16-1) extended their winning streak to 23 games with an 82-24 win over South Mountain (2-16, 1-12) on Wednesday evening at the House Gymnasium.
Kristol Ayson set a new career-high, scoring 19 points and tying a career-high with three made threes as the Lady Matadors hit 12 three-pointers in the win
The Lady Matadors shot the ball well from deep in the first half starting in the first quarter, hitting four three-pointers to jump out to an 18-6 lead.
Arizona Western pulled away in the second quarter, scoring 26 points in the second quarter and added to their total from the three-point line, connecting on four three-pointers again, this time in eight attempts, going 8-for-17 in the first half.
Faith Silva finished the game with 16 points and went 4-for-7 from the three-point line.
The Lady Matadors’ defense took over in the third quarter, allowing just four points, outscoring the Cougars 16-4. Ayson and Tatiana Gary each hit a three in the quarter to up their total to 10 for the game.
Miza Gilberto followed her performance on Monday night with 11 points while Lime Okada and Christeina Bryan each scored eight.
The Lady Matadors will play their final regular-season road game on Saturday, traveling to Chandler to take on Chandler-Gilbert at 2:00 pm.