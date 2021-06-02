During the 1984 racing season at what was known as Quechan Speedway in Winterhaven, a local driver, Kent Rautenberg was pretty much unbeatable.
So much so, that the organization that operated the track, put a bounty on Rautenberg’s head – $200 on top of the first place payout to any driver who could beat “The Baron.”
Perhaps it’s time for history for repeat itself.
Management at Cocopah Speedway might consider such a ploy when the 2021 season resumes in September, offering a bonus, if you will, to anyone who can beat Mesa’s Chaz Baca in the IMCA Modified Division.
During the just completed, two-night Memorial Weekend Classic event at the Diamond in the Desert, Baca won both nights’ feature events, which extended his win streak here to five in a row, and if you’ve been doing the math, were his sixth and seventh wins in his last eight starts.
“The track just seems to fit my driving style,” said the 24-year-old Baca.
That is obvious.
On Friday night Baca started sixth on the 17-car grid and drove to the win. And on Saturday, he started 10th on the 16-car grid, and won again.
“I like bigger race tracks with sweeping corners such as Cocopah’s,” continued Baca. “I don’t know why but I’ve always seemed to perform better on them as compared to smaller tracks with tighter corners.
“(Cocopah) is also more of a driver’s track in my opinion. It’s sand, so it’s harder to get a hold of which allows the better, more experienced drivers to stand out.”
In other Memorial Weekend action, Ramona, Calif., driver Brian Brown turned in a Baca-like showing, winning both nights’ IMCA Hobby Stock Division feature events; Yuma’s Darren Sage won the Friday night IMCA Sport Compact feature and Yuma’s Ryan McNaughton won the Saturday night feature; and Tyson Talkington, from Riverside, Calif., won the Friday night Stock Car Open Comp feature and Marty Hussak, from Picacho, Ariz., won the Saturday night feature.
Also, Glendale’s John Foster won the Friday and Saturday night Dwarf Car features; Phil Barrow, from Moorpark, Calif., won the Friday night Mod Lite feature and Roy Maynard, from Bakersfield, Calif., won the Saturday night feature; and Hudson Morris, from Yuma won the Friday night Mini Dwarf Masters feature and Yuma’s Brody Lopez won the Saturday night feature; and Imperial’s Cody McCollough won the Friday night Mini Dwarf Sportsman feature and Brysen Byford, from San Diego, won the Saturday night feature.
Of added interest, Brawley’s Russell Allen came from the 10th starting position to finish second in the Friday night IMCA Modified feature; Brown, the Hobby Stock feature winner both nights, started 12th on Friday 10th on Saturday; Lopez started 10th in the Saturday night Mini Dwarf Masters feature and Byford started 10th in the Mini Dwarf Sportsman feature.
The track is now closed for the summer break. The next scheduled race is a two-night event, Sept. 4 and 5.