Some Yuma realtor is missing out on a sure sale.
The way Mesa’s Chaz Baca is driving out at Cocopah Speedway, it’s like he owns the place. So maybe the 22-year-old racer should own a home here too.
Saturday night Baca won his fifth IMCA Modified Division feature event of the 2021 season at the Somerton oval. Dating back to the 2020 season, he’s now amassed 14 feature event wins.
And according to his Facebook post after Saturday night’s win, his race car is just now starting to perform.
“The car was on such a rail last night that we won by over 10 seconds, lapping up to the fifth position,” said Baca. “We had some rough nights in this car in the beginning of the year but man has it taken off lately!”
Baca is not only fast, but the master of the understatement as well.
In other racing action Saturday night, Holtville’s Chris Toth won his fifth IMCA Sport Modified feature of the season; Joe Peterson, from Chandler, won his third IMCA Hobby Stock feature of 2021 at Cocopah Speedway; Josh Werkmeister, from Apache Junction, won the IMCA Sport Compact feature event; and John Cornell, from Phoenix, won the SWDRA Late Models feature event.
Also, Yuma’s Hudson Morris won the Mini Dwarf Masters feature event, and Brysen Byford, from San Diego, won the Mini Dwarf Sportsman feature event.
Baca’s win came after he started fifth on the grid of the 12-car, 25-lap feature. Second place went to Brawley’s Russell Allen, with Michael Thing, from Campo, Calif., finishing third, Imperial’s Steven McCollough finishing fourth and Bryson Curry, from Phoenix finishing fifth.
In the Sport Modified feature, Toth started the 20-lap event in the fifth position. Finishing second was Yuma’s Jimmy Davy, with Yuma’s Miles Morris finishing third, Brian Brown, from Ramona, Calif., finishing fourth, and Taylor Kuehl, from Cave Creek, finishing fifth.
On the Hobby Stock level, Peterson started outside on the front row of the 14-car, 20-lap feature. Brawley’s Thomas Daffern finished second after starting 10th, Brycen Daffern, also from Brawley, finished third, after starting 11th, Zack Tage, from Coolidge, was fourth, and Yuma’s Scott Tenney finished fifth.
In Sport Compact action, Werkmeister started fifth in the 13-car, 15-lap feature. Gabe Castillo, from Yuma, charged from 14th on the grid to finish second, Darren Sage, from Yuma, was third, David Hunt, from Phoenix, was fourth, and Billy Ayers, from Phoenix, rounded out the top five.
The showcase event, the SWDRA Late Models, saw Cornell start from the pole and lead the eight-car, 25-lap feature from start to finish.
Rob Mayea, from Bend, Ore., ran second, Bruce Duckett, from Mesa, was third, Craig Parker, from Phoenix, was fourth, and Kent Rosevear, from Yuma, was fifth.