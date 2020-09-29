Yuma’s Christopher Avalos spent his weekend like few others around the globe by climbing to the top spot of the podium after he and his teammates won the Pro Quad class championship Saturday at the BFGoodrich Tires 52nd SCORE Baja 500 in San Felipe, Baja California, Mexico.
Avalos was part of the five-rider team assembled by rider of record Javier Robles Jr., from Mexicali Mexico, which toured the 493-mile course aboard a Honda TRX450R in 11 hours, 20 minutes, 54 seconds.
Avalos got on board at race mile 360 and took the quad to race mile 395.
The team finished 44 minutes, 55 seconds ahead of the second place team.
“The course was exhausting, especially because of the hot weather,” said Robles from atop the podium. “It was a long day for all of us. Fortunately we didn’t have any problems and only had to stop to switch drivers and refill.”
The annual event was staged in San Felipe in 2020 due to the coronavirus. It normally starts and finishes in Ensenada, Mexico, and is run during the first week of June.
The 2020 overall win went to driver of record Dan McMillin, from San Diego, and Justin Smith, from Las Vegas, in a Chevrolet C1500 in the SCORE Trophy Truck division. Their winning time was 8:29:17.