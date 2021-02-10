On an afternoon where defense shone, Cibola forward Jada Barnett made the most of her opportunities around the net.
In Cibola’s 2-0 victory over Kofa, Barnett was the only player to successfully get the ball past the opposing team’s goalkeeper.
“That first one, she just took an excellent shot and drilled it,” Cibola head coach Andres Preciado said. “From my angle, as soon as she received the ball, I knew if she hit it right, she was going to drill it.”
Her second goal was created through the Raiders’ defense forcing turnover.. After flipping possession following a throw-in, Jennifer Moreno delivered an assist to Barnett, who collected her second goal of the game.
“Like I’ve been telling my team, if we play defense, our defense will create opportunities for us to have scoring chances and we took advantage of that in the second half,” Preciado said.
While the Raiders (3-3 AIA) won, the Kings (3-2-1) outshot their cross-town rival outshot 21-6.
The opportunities presented themselves Wednesday for the Kofa girls soccer team, but Cibola goalkeeper Lizbeth Yanez was up to the challenge as she pitched her third shutout of the season.
“We just need to be cold-blooded when in those opportunities,” Kofa head coach Santos Rangel said. “We didn’t bring our shooting boots today and we weren’t clinical enough today.”
The Kings’ three-game winning streak was snapped Wednesday, but Rangel believes his team will be just fine despite the loss.
“To be honest, tonight I hope it was just a fluke,” he said. “I thought we had been playing good soccer. This game got really sloppy. And credit Cibola, they were solid and they’re always a good defense team. To beat Cibola, you need to be structured and take those chances when you have them.”
Cibola, on the other hand, won its second straight district contest and seems to be trending in the right direction before Friday’s game against Westwood.
According to Preciado, the Raiders had two excellent practices prior to Wednesday’s game.
“Especially, when it’s a rival in town, it boosts the confidence,” he said. “I felt comfortable after Monday and Tuesday’s practices...Hopefully it carries over into Friday night.”