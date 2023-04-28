Arizona Western Baseball (32-15, 25-13) clinched a Region I playoff spot by coming from behind twice to sweep Phoenix (22-30, 12-24) on Thursday afternoon at Walt Kammann Baseball Field, winning game one 7-6 in 11 innings before scoring four runs in the seventh inning to win game two 5-4.
Robert Miranda and Wesley Estrella combined for seven hits to help the Matadors come from behind in extra innings to beat the Bears 7-6 in 11 innings.
Phoenix jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, scoring three runs with two outs in the first inning before the Matadors grabbed a pair of runs in the bottom half of the inning on a Tyler Leroy RBI single and a Noah Roberts Sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to 3-2.
After Phoenix scored a run in the top of the second inning, the Matadors got that run back in the third innings on a Wesley Estrella single to center to cut the deficit to 4-3. The Matadors tied the game in the fifth inning on a bases-loaded walk worked by Ben Fierenzi.
The game remained tied at four runs until the 10th inning when Phoenix took the lead in the top of the inning but Arizona Western extended the game thanks to Wesley Estrella who singled in a pair of runs to tie the game at 6-6.
The Matadors put together their second walk-off win of the week, this time with a bases-loaded walk drawn by Joe Zhu to drive in the winning run, giving the Matadors a 7-6 win.
Estrella finished the game 4-for-5 with two RBI in the win while Miranda went 3-for5 with three runs scored in the win.
Oskar Stark hit a game-tying three-run homer in the seventh inning before the Matadors scored the final run of the game on an error to come from behind and beat the Bears 5-4 in game two.
Arizona Western opened the scoring in the first inning when Jared Davis led off the frame with a double and then later scored on a wild pitch.
Chris Echavarria kept the Bears off the board until the seventh inning when Phoenix put up a four-spot to take a 4-1 lead. After Stark tied the game with a three-run homer in the bottom half, Zhu and Miranda worked walks before Estrella hit a groundball that turned into a fielder’s choice and a throwing error on the relay to first base, scoring Zhu from second to win the game.
Davis finished the game 2-for-3 with two doubles and a run scored while Noah Roberts went 2-for-3 with a double. Echavarria struck out seven batters in seven innings of work, earning the win.