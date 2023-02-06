YUMA – The Arizona Western Matadors Baseball team (6-2) completed the series sweep of Northeastern (0-5), beating the Plainsmen 11-0 in seven innings on Sunday afternoon at Walt Kammann Baseball Field.
Arizona Western used a three-run second inning to take the early lead in the fourth game of the series. The Matadors sent eight batters to the plate in the second inning. Marcus Graham got the scoring started with an RBI single before Jared Davis extended his hitting streak to seven games with a run-scoring single to right to up the lead to 2-0. Ben Fierenzi drove in the third run of the inning with a single.
The Matadors sent nine batters to the plate in the fourth inning, started by a two-run single by Davis before a Reece Longstaff RBI double. Fausto Sanchez continued his big weekend, driving in a run with a sacrifice fly as the Matadors scored six total runs in the inning to open the game up with a 9-0 lead.
Matadors’ starting pitcher Jack Waters threw 5.1 scoreless innings, allowing just three hits, and striking out five, earning the win.
Sanchez and Robert Miranda added two more runs in the sixth inning, each driving in a run with a single. Sanchez finished the series with six runs batted in.
Davis went 2-for-4 with three runs batted in Longstaff also collected two hits, going 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored.
Brady Nelson and Andiel Alacantara combined to keep Northeastern off the scoreboard over the final 1.2 innings, helping the Matadors win their fourth consecutive game.
The Matadors return home on Saturday, February 11, hosting Community Christian in a doubleheader beginning at Noon at Walt Kammann Baseball Field.