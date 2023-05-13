Arizona Western Baseball (35-17) forced a decisive game three in the Region I finals, beating Pima (40-16) 10-6 on Friday afternoon as the Matadors used a big six-run eighth inning to pull away from the Aztecs.

Wesley Estrella drove in four of the Matadors’ 10 runs, going 3-for-5 with a home run and a double in the win while Tyler Leroy collected three hits, going 3-for-5 with a double and two runs batted in to help the Matadors rebound after Thursday’s game one loss.

