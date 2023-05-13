Arizona Western Baseball (35-17) forced a decisive game three in the Region I finals, beating Pima (40-16) 10-6 on Friday afternoon as the Matadors used a big six-run eighth inning to pull away from the Aztecs.
Wesley Estrella drove in four of the Matadors’ 10 runs, going 3-for-5 with a home run and a double in the win while Tyler Leroy collected three hits, going 3-for-5 with a double and two runs batted in to help the Matadors rebound after Thursday’s game one loss.
Roland Marte threw eight shutout innings, allowing just six hits and striking out five batters without issuing a walk.
Just like in game one, the Matadors jumped out to an early lead scoring three runs in the first inning and pushing the lead to 4-0 with a run in the fifth.
Arizona Western erupted for six runs in the eighth inning highlighted by Estrella’s grand slam to extend the lead to 10-0. Pima got their offense going in the ninth inning, scoring six runs to trim the final margin to four runs.
Gabriel Perez went 2-for-5 with an RBI while Jared Davis, Robert Miranda, and Noah Roberts also finished the game with two hits.