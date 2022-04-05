YUMA, Ariz. - The Arizona Western College Matadors' baseball team moved up one spot to 10th in this week's NJCAA DI Baseball poll.
The Matadors finished off another perfect week, winning all four games, sweeping both Mesa and Glendale, outscoring both teams 55-13 in the four games.
Arizona Western opened the week with a pair of wins at Mesa, beating the Thunderbirds 14-0 and 14-6 before sweeping the Gauchos at home on Saturday, taking game one 9-1 before winning game two 18-6.
The Matadors have now won 14 games in a row and own a 37-5 record, sitting 21-3 and tied for first place in the ACCAC.