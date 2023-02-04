The Arizona Western Matadors baseball team (5-2) swept a doubleheader with Northeastern (0-4) winning game one 10-5 before taking the second game 6-1 on Saturday afternoon at Walt Kammann Baseball Field.

Arizona Western jumped out to an early lead in game one and hung on despite a late Northeastern rally to take the opener 10-5.

