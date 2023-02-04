The Arizona Western Matadors baseball team (5-2) swept a doubleheader with Northeastern (0-4) winning game one 10-5 before taking the second game 6-1 on Saturday afternoon at Walt Kammann Baseball Field.
Arizona Western jumped out to an early lead in game one and hung on despite a late Northeastern rally to take the opener 10-5.
Fausto Sanchez had the big hit in a four-run first inning, smashing a three-run homer over the left field wall to give the Matadors a 4-0 lead. Northeastern answered with one in the second but the Matadors came right back, using hits from Ben Fierenzi and Jared Davis, pushing the lead to 7-1 with a three-run inning.
Matadors’ starter Jorge Carvajal went 4.1 innings, allowing two earned runs and recording five strikeouts.
After the Matadors opened up a 10-2 lead, Northeastern started to rally in the seventh inning three runs before Brady Nelson came on to finish the game off, securing the 10-5 win.
Fierenzi finished with four hits, going 4-for-4 with two runs batted in while Sanchez went 2-for-3 with a homer and four runs batted in.
Roland Marte twirled a gem in game two of the doubleheader, holding the Plainsmen to just one run on two hits, striking out nine in a complete game to give the Matadors a 6-1 win in game two.
The Matadors opened the scoring in the third inning with a pair of runs and added to that total in the fourth thanks to a Marcus Graham sacrifice fly which upped the lead to 4-0. Two wild pitches in the fifth helped the Matadors add their fifth and sixth runs.
Reece Longstaff finished the game with two hits, going 2-for-4 with an RBI while Wesley Estrella ended the ballgame with two hits as well, finishing 2-for-3 with a run scored.