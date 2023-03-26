Arizona Western Baseball (18-7, 11-5) held Paradise Valley (9-16, 9-11) to just three runs in two games, sweeping a doubleheader with the Pumas, talking game on 11-2, and hanging on for a 2-1 win in game two on Saturday afternoon.
Wesley Estrella was a perfect 5-for-5 at the plate in game one, driving in a pair of runs while Jorge Carvajal allowed just two runs over five innings to earn the win.
The Pumas jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning before the Matadors scored six runs in the top of the second inning, sending 12 batters to the plate.
Jared Davis drove in two runs, both coming in the six-run second inning, going 3-for-5 with a double and a triple.
Gabriel Perez drove in three runs, finishing the game 2-for-5 and Oskar Stark along with Freddy Oquendo each collected a pair of hits.
Roland Marte held the Pumas to one run on four hits in nine innings on Saturday afternoon, striking out eight batters in the win.
The Matadors opened the scoring in the first inning on a sacrifice fly from Oskar Stark and pushed the lead to 2-0 in the fifth inning on a second Stark sacrifice fly.
Tyler Leroy was 3-for-3 in the win while Davis and Robert Miranda each picked up a single.