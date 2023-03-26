Arizona Western Baseball (18-7, 11-5) held Paradise Valley (9-16, 9-11) to just three runs in two games, sweeping a doubleheader with the Pumas, talking game on 11-2, and hanging on for a 2-1 win in game two on Saturday afternoon.

Wesley Estrella was a perfect 5-for-5 at the plate in game one, driving in a pair of runs while Jorge Carvajal allowed just two runs over five innings to earn the win.

