As our weather begins warming, Arizonans start getting out to experience the trails and outdoors, making it important to remember that Arizona is home to 13 species of rattlesnake. The ones encountered most often are the western diamondback, Mojave, black-tailed and sidewinder. Thomas Jones, amphibians and reptiles program manager for the Arizona Game and Fish Department said, “Arizona has more rattlesnake species than any other state, and we can all celebrate that amazing biodiversity.”
Comments from Game and Fish concerning rattlers are what we all need to be aware of when going outdoors. They report, “In warm deserts, rattlesnakes are most active March through October. During the spring, rattlesnakes are most active in the daylight hours. As the days become increasingly hot, usually around early May, rattlesnakes become more active at night.
Most rattlesnake bites are reported in Arizona when our weather is warm like it is now. So far, there have been 39 bites reported in 2020 to the Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center, 19 of those in April. Watch your step at home. Rattlesnakes can blend in easily with surroundings, so always look where you place your feet and hands. Carry a flashlight at night, especially on warmer nights when rattlesnakes can be most active. Stay on the trail. Encounters with rattlesnakes and other venomous reptiles can happen anywhere but are more likely to occur when you leave a marked trail or wander away from a heavily trafficked area. Always stay on marked trails and be cautious of your surroundings.
Remember, if you encounter a rattlesnake, the snake is more concerned with being left alone and would rather not have to deal with you. Slowly back away from the snake, give it a wide berth, and continue on your way; an agitated rattlesnake will often hold its ground but will not chase you. If the snake is in your yard, watch the snake, as it is most likely just passing through. If you need to have the snake removed, some fire departments may remove snakes or you can call a snake removal service or pest company, however, there will likely be a charge. “Although accidents certainly happen, rattlesnakes are typically not dangerous unless provoked,” Jones said.
If a rattlesnake bite occurs — Remain calm and reassure the victim. Call 911/seek medical attention without delay. Remove all jewelry, watches, etc. from the affected area. Immobilize the extremity and keep at level below the heart. Decrease total body activity as is feasible.
What not to do if a rattlesnake bite occurs — Do not apply ice to the bite area. Do not use an incision of any kind. Do not use a constriction band or tourniquet. Do not administer alcohol or drugs. Do not use electric shock treatment.
By leaving rattlesnakes alone, you can significantly reduce your risk of being bitten. In fact, more than half of all rattlesnake bites are provoked by the person who was bitten. For additional information and resources about rattlesnake bites, contact the Arizona Poison Drug and Information Center at 800-222-1222.”
HUNT HAPPENINGS
Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club: Dont put off getting your $20 ticket(s) for the drawing on Wednesday for one or more of the five great cash prizes available. The online purchase is now closed. Call Doug Beach at 928-446-0011 — he’ll see you get your ticket(s). Call now so you don’t miss out! This fundraiser is so very important in making it financially possible for the club along with the Southwest Wildlife Foundation to take care of all the wildlife water catchments hauling projects necessary each summer in the Yuma desert areas so our wildlife can survive along with providing all the annual youth events scheduled for them each year plus all the other good projects they provide each year in our great outdoors.
Hall of Fame nominations: The Wildlife for Tomorrow Foundation is soliciting nominations to the Arizona Outdoor Hall of Fame. Nominations are for individuals and organizations that have made significant and lasting contributions toward Arizona’s wildlife, the welfare of its natural resources, and the state’s outdoor heritage. The deadline for nominations is May 5.
The timing of this is perfect, spring turkey season is upon us. It has some great videowork of Arizona and outstanding turkey clips. It also digs into the Wallow Fire, restoration, wildlife management and a quick cut at a turkey camp. Check out NWTF Arizona — Beyond the Strut YouTube video.
For information and a nomination form, visit wildlifefortomorrow.org/events
Careers in R3 / Conservation AZGFD hiring: Archery education coordinator / NASP / bowhunting R3. This one is in my shop with Doug Burt/HAHWG. The deadline to apply is May 8. Here are the details: Program project specialist 2 with salary grade 19 (hiring salary range $33,435 to $45,000). Under general direction of the hunting and shooting programs manager, the archery education coordinator provides technical guidance, training, administrative expertise and performs related work to public schools and community organizations for an ongoing statewide archery recruitment and retention program that follows the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) model. Apply at azstatejobs.azdoa.gov/. You can also check out the facebook page for HAHWG.
Due to COVID-19, there are no current public events per Gov. Ducey’s executive order: Stay home, stay healthy, stay connected. I’ll report on events coming up once the stay at home order is changed/ended.
FISH FINDINGS
Fish tip by Dan Eggertson who gives us more ideas for catching catfish in the Yuma area: Dan began by asking a question for bank anglers. “If you’re fishing from the bank for catfish with a fast current, how do you target the big cats? What type of bait, weight, and do or do not use bobber!” Answer? Fast current can be dealt with in two ways. “You can either use heavy weights, or fish in the eddys and backflows. You need to understand how catfish react to current to make a decision. Only amateurs use heavy weights and fish on the bottom. This seldom produces well in fast current. Catfish do not stay in the current, so forget about bottom-rigs and 2 oz. weights. First, let’s talk about the catfish themselves. The species you are most likely to encounter in current will be the channel catfish (Ictalurus punctatis), or the blue (Ictalrus furcatus). Their habits are similar enough that these suggestions work for both species. In current, these catfish will find shelter, out of the direct current, and lay in wait for something to drift by. Then, they shoot out and grab it, returning to their lair to wait for the next course.
As a rule, in heavy current, there will be deep pools at the downstream side of shallow rapids. Catfish will congregate at the upstream lip of these pools and grab food as it passes overhead. They will also use other structure such as fallen timber, wing dams, etc., so don’t overlook these areas. As for bait in current, I would only use cut-bait. Shad is best.
Catfish will be used to moving bait, so you need to use a drift rig. Here is how to set one up. Pinch on about 5-7 large split shots to the end of the line. Make a dropper loop about 18 inches above that, and attach your hook, and bait it. Now, cast the rig upstream, and keeping a tight line at all times, allow it to drift with the sinkers keeping contact with the bottom. If it gets hung, just pull on it, and the hung sinker will pull off, allowing the rig to continue to drift. Drift the rig through channels and next to structure, and hang on. Hits will be violent and sudden. At the end of the drift, just raise your rod tip, reel in and cast back upstream to start the process over. Another option is just use a jig head baited with cut fish, and use the same technique.” Dan also suggests speeding up the process of blowing your catch count through the roof, even the chance of breaking the local record, get in on some “old school” secrets by visiting OldSchoolFishingSecrets.com/go/oscatf/friday/list.”
Consider Dan’s tips on catching catfish with more tricks up your sleeve to try next time you get to the water. Dan also agrees with me about taking a kid fishing if you can. Now, with school taking time out because of the virus, it’s a good time to pack up kids, snacks, cool water for drinking, camp chairs along with all the fishing gear with plans to try some of the tricks in catching these fiesty creatures that put a good meal on the table at the end of your fishing day.
Maybe you’d rather get in on some fun catching largemouth bass at Yuma area waters. So many tricks — check next week when I’ll share some ideas you might want to try.
But before that, when it comes to bass fishing along the Colorado River waters in the Yuma area, one excellent idea is to check in with the Hideaway Shop where Mitch’s Bait shop used to be (east 16th street, right side of the road, as you’re on your way out of town via Highway 95) where you can talk fishing with most anyone there. It’s also a good idea to check in with other local sports shops as well as local fishing clubs with the thought of getting a chance to fish with anglers who have experience under their belt who most times are willing to share their tricks on how to catch bass in the Yuma area.
Be sure to check next week’s column for a share of suggestions that might be worth a try including tips by the high endurance outdoor essentials on various artificial lures as well as when, where and how to put them to good use with your fishing line in the water.
FISHING CLUBS
Desert Anglers Tournaments: Thank you for your interest in fishing with the new Desert Anglers but we have had to temporarily suspend our tournament schedule until the corona virus situation has been cleared up. Once this is under control, we will resume our tournament schedule. This postponement can easily work to your benefit enabling you to keep fishing on your own for practice so when tournaments are possible, you’ll be ready and waiting. Visit Michael Obney at desertanglers@yahoo.com or call him at 928-750-7081.
Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club: Check with Travis Hurley at 803-463-3655 or visit travishurley@gmail.com or visit the Hideaway to be sure fishing tournaments are still taking place. As with Desert Anglers, fishing alone may be the best for us all until virus problems are gone. Think positive and enjoy the outdoors! I will also let you know once it becomes safe for actual plans to be set for this year’s Youth Fishing Clinic, hopefully before hot weather begins.
ABA - Yuma region: Right now your best bet would be to call Billy Clothier at 928-919-0304 to be sure of what is going on with scheduled tournaments. Hopefully the virus problems will soon pass and we can begin tournaments once more.
Yuma High School Bass Fishing Club: If you’re a high school student interested in getting together with these youngsters for the great learning on how best to fish for bass, call Terry Hurt, school sponsor, at 580-6567 or
SHOOTING SPORTS
Because of virus problems, most of the various shooting clubs at Adair Park ranges may not be shooting scheduled matches. Following are contact numbers for the various shooting clubs so call first before heading for the ranges. If you can’t get reach them, call Ron Gissendaner at Sprague’s Sports at 726-0022 for information.
• Yuma 4-H shooting sports: For information on the 4-H Shooting Sports for youth ages 9-19, call the 4-H office at 726-3904 or Stan Gourley at 344-0740. Ask about getting together with a 4-H club in town now in order to be able to sign up for 4-H Shooting Sports program in September.
• The Yuma Trap and Skeet Club: All matches have been closed now until the quarantine has been lifted. During this closure, call Bruce at 928-941-2240 and leave a message if no answer. Should conditions improve and board members make the decision to open, Bob Avila will notify you.
• The Yuma Young Guns shooting the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP): The program is not shooting now until further notice or call head coach H. McNutt at 928-580-0918 or John Gross at 580-1836 for answes to questions.
• Yuma Territorial Longrifles Club: Call Roger Bickel at 726-7453 with questions about shooting at the black powder range at Adair Park.
• Cholla Gun Club: Call president Rick Kelley at 928-502-0736 or visit rickinyuma@gmail.com with questions about shooting.
• Hgh Power Rifle and Pistol Club of Yuma: Call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556 with questions or check club information on the club website at hprifleyuma.com.
• Yuma Matchmasters: The charity match has been posponed until later along with all other shooting at the range. Call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 or Bob Wiles at 920-2158.
• Southwest Bowhunters Archery Club: Check with Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 to see if archery shoots are still taking place or visit southwestbowhunters.net for club news.
Contact Jean Wilson at jeanrenegade@gmail.com or call 247-4450.