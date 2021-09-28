One month ago, the Arizona Western Matadors women’s soccer team blanketed the Phoenix College Bears.
But on Tuesday night at Matador Field, the Bears (7-2, 4-0 ACCAC) took advantage of an injury-riddled Matadors (7-2, 2-1) team. The floodgates opened early with Alexcia Aguilar scorching a header past AWC goalie Julia Ridder in the first minute.
The Bears never looked back in the 4-0 beating of the Matadors.
“(Phoenix College) is a great team,” AWC head coach Ivan Dizdar said. “They have quality players and players with experience … We’re a heavy freshman team, but the problem for us was the amount of injuries we had.”
Knowing the Matadors were down several defensive players, the Bears wisely used their tactical formations to work the weakness of AWC’s defense.
Every goal orchestrated from the left side of the pitch, whether the scoring plays originated from a cross, a set piece or a shot from inside the box, the Bears feasted.
“When you play top teams like this, every detail matters,” Dizdar said. “Every mistake you’re punished and unfortunately it wasn’t our night.”
Zalma Torres scored 15 minutes into the game to push the Bears’ lead to 2-0. Then, in the second half, Phoenix College capitalized on AWC’s aggressiveness to push the ball down the pitch.
The Bears’ Genesis Arteaga delivered a strike into the back of the net minutes after the Matadors failed to score on a penalty kick and the rebound following the miss.
“We had an opportunity in the second half,” Dizdar said. “We had a chance to make it a game, but we missed that.”
On a windy afternoon, the Bears’ Alexius Rodriguez took advantage of the swirly conditions. The strong winds flowed from south to north, the direction of Phoenix College’s goal in the second half. Eyeing a corner kick, Rodriguez whistled in a screaming hook shot that found the inside portion of the net to give the Bears a 4-0 lead.