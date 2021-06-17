Digging through the Gila Ridge baseball stat sheet, it’ll take some effort to locate Wiley Caldwell’s name. However, his contributions to the Hawks are in some ways more impactful than what any box score displays.
The junior registered just five plate appearances and three official at-bats. Safe to say, on the field, Caldwell wasn’t an integral component in the Hawks finishing 13-5 in Arizona Interscholastic Association play in 2021.
But Caldwell managed to provide an impact in other areas for the Hawks, despite being in the dugout for most of the innings. He was the heart and soul for Gila Ridge and took pride in establishing himself as a leader.
Caldwell’s presence on the field - or lack thereof - didn’t stop head coach James Kuzniak from nominating him for the Arizona Diamondbacks’ new Game Changers Program award for players. The junior was recently notified he will be honored Friday night at the Diamondbacks game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.
“I was pretty stoked,” Caldwell said when he received the honor. “And I was surprised. The biggest contribution I make doesn’t show up in the box score. It’s stuff that’s intangible. Leadership and communication are huge aspects of every successful team and that’s what I like to bring to the table.”
“It’s nice being recognized because that’s what I put so much effort into.”
According to the Diamondbacks' website, each month during the 2021 season, the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation, in partnership with the Positive Coaching Alliance and Steward Health, will recognize a coach and a student athlete that exemplifies positivity, winning, leadership, sportsmanship, fair play, healthy living, respect and integrity.
Caldwell checks all of those boxes.
And Kuzniak understands the importance of having a “glue guy” in the dugout. Caldwell exemplifies a role player that grinds day in and day out. He’s the prototypical first guy in and last guy out.
“Having that chemistry guy is huge,” Kuzniak said when he’s building his roster. “Wiley is just...if you could build a player, Wiley is the blueprint. He cheers on his teammates no matter what the score is...He wants to help out any way he can. He puts in all the work necessary and when it’s his chance, he’s ready.”
While being limited in on-field production, Caldwell’s approach in the dugout has allowed him to be more of a player-coach. He’s able to pick up certain aspects of the game from his vantage point and delivers pointers to his teammates coming off the field.
“His work ethic shows on the bench,” Kuzniak said. “I’ve seen him put his arm around guys and tell them, ‘Hey, I heard the coach say you need to do this in a double relay.’ It’s stuff we comment to ourselves, but when I have to go coach third base, I don’t have time to check in with the outfielders to discuss a play that just happened.”
“Having Caldwell on the bench, he’s kind of the eyes and ears and a good go between. He’s not doing it in a combative way. He’s real upbeat and positive and the guys can take that feedback. He wants to help this team succeed any way he can.”
Caldwell attributed his leadership skills from the work he puts in outside of baseball. After school Caldwell works at the Deason Garner and Hansen Law Firm, and on the weekends he’s a youth worship leader at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
“I have an opportunity to work with the youth and in doing that, you see a lot of different personalities and grasp and understand how kids work,” he said. “That experience working in my church and seeing how it goes together translates over to the baseball field. Despite not being at the top of the ladder in the law firm, and I wouldn’t be titled as a leader, but anywhere you’re at, you can lead by example.”
“I get to work with people that have had a lot of success. I’ve been in big positions and it’s prepared me for a lot of things in school and sports.”
Kuzniak noted whatever Caldwell will be doing in 10 years, ‘he’ll be successful’.
Caldwell is familiar with Chase Field - the home of the Diamondbacks. He’s a frequent visitor when the St. Louis Cardinals come to town.
This time, Caldwell will find himself on the field pregame with ball in hand as he takes aim during the ceremonial first pitch.
He worked on his form Thursday during practice, but is aware of the pressure that comes with making sure one doesn’t bounce the ball to home plate.
“There’s obviously some nerves that come with it,” he said. “But I’m stoked for the opportunity...I may or may not have sent a few to the backstop during practice Thursday. I think I got all of those (bad throws) out of my system and hopefully we will see a different result at the game.”