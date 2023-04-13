San Luis baseball won the second game of the season series against region rival Gila Ridge on Wednesday afternoon, taking advantage of some defensive blunders by the Hawks to jump to a 7-3 lead in the third inning which it would not relinquish.

“We were able to play the game we wanted to today,” San Luis head coach Cesar Castillo said. “We did the things we do in practice and worked to our advantage, as the guys got to see the success of their hard work and they bought into it.”

