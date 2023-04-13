San Luis baseball won the second game of the season series against region rival Gila Ridge on Wednesday afternoon, taking advantage of some defensive blunders by the Hawks to jump to a 7-3 lead in the third inning which it would not relinquish.
“We were able to play the game we wanted to today,” San Luis head coach Cesar Castillo said. “We did the things we do in practice and worked to our advantage, as the guys got to see the success of their hard work and they bought into it.”
The Sidewinders jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, moving leadoff hitter Ernesto Vizcarra all the way to third on a stolen base and error, before he scored on an odd sac fly that didn’t even make it out of the infield, tagging from third. A hit-by-pitch and E4 put runners at the corners for left fielder Javier Rochin, who laced a two-run double.
Gila Ridge responded with three of its own, scoring all three with two outs. Following leadoff hitter and pitcher Caleb Rosado’s single, senior Aiden Schidgall hit a two-out double to put himself and Rosado in scoring position. Sophomore Luke Foppe hit a double just short of the left field fence to score both, before senior Keaton Young reached on a throwing error by the shortstop, allowing the tying run to come across and put the ballgame at three runs apiece.
San Luis piled on three more in the second, starting with a leadoff double by freshman Juan Pablo Chavez. Vizcarra then bunted and reached safely on a defensive miscue by first baseman Elijah Jan, who left the bag uncovered. With runners at the corners, sophomore Jesus Buzani grounded into an easy out at home, but junior catcher Robby Dominguez missed the tag, resulting in another score. Senior Ernesto Ochoa then drove in the final run of the frame on a chip shot double to right field.
The Sidewinders tacked on another run in the third, as Gila Ridge would fail to answer.
“That’s baseball right there,” Gila Ridge head coach James Kuzniak said. “You absolutely have some miscues and they come back to haunt you... We made those mistakes, but we swung the bats and came back. Not scoring in the second kind of killed us thought because we had that momentum and answered back in the first and then gave up three more, which always hurts.”
After a 7-0 and 7-3 loss in the first two games of the series, the Hawks look to redeem themselves in the final game of the series on Thursday.
“Our guys are really resilient and they don’t hang their heads,” Kuzniak said. “We’ve been tested all year and we always find a way to bounce back... The baseball in this town is really good and they will have to come out and play, but they stay motivated to play against these guys they know, so I have no doubts that we will bounce back.”