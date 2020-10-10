A powerful offense displayed a full array of threats as the Gila Ridge Hawks (1-0) opened the 2020 football season with a 50-13 victory over the Kofa Kings (0-1) Friday night at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium.

Senior Quarterback CJ Wiggins threw five touchdown passes with junior wide receiver Johnny Noriega hauling in three of them.

“I was impressed not only with how well CJ threw the ball tonight, but how good his pocket awareness was,” Head Coach John Ellegood mused after the game. “He really looked like an athlete tonight.”

Kofa’s experienced defensive line stuffed the Gila Ridge run game in the first half, forcing Wiggins and company into tough plays. On third and 13, during the opening drive, Wiggins connected on a fifty-yard pass play to senior transfer Jaheim Wilson-Jones that eventually setup the game’s opening score.

Wiggins connected on another 50-yard pass play to Joseph Aiello, that ignited the second drive and ended two plays later on a thirty-yard scoring strike to Noriega.

“I felt like it took us a couple plays to get into rhythm,” Wiggins said. “Obviously, it’s the first game but we started picking up the tempo pretty quick which I was happy about. But the rhythm eventually came and that’s something we will improve upon.”

But the Kofa front held up, knocking Gila Ridge backwards over the next two drives. David Jasso was a dominating force constantly in the Hawk’s backfield and left the game at 13-0. However, Gila Ridge’s defense was equally stifling and first year starter Justin Cypert-Garcia had little room to operate in the first half as the Kings went three and out on their first two drives.

After a 9 play Kofa drive, rested the King’s defense, a 10-play march was interrupted by the first turnover of the game when John Davis punched it free and Pono Renaud scooped up the loose ball.

Wiggins and company closed the half with a two and half minute drive that ended on a 2-yard touchdown from Wilson-Jones to put Gila Ridge up 21-0 at the break.

The game broke open in the third quarter as Gila Ridge capitalized on three straight Kofa interceptions. Noriega halted a nice Kofa drive, before Wilson-Jones made interceptions on consecutive pass plays.

Gila Ridge utilized short fields to put up 29 points in the quarter.

Kofa’s offense would find pay dirt twice in the fourth quarter. Senior Eben Rico had six catches in the game for 52 yards, including a fourth quarter touchdown. And fellow senior wideout Juan Carrasco made a handful of big plays, finishing the night with 5 catches for 82 yards and a score.

“We kept working all off-season,” Noriega expressed after the game. “This is where we are now. We’ve built our relationships tight all year. I think we are building something special, that if we can go to playoffs, we’ll do something special.”

Gila Ridge will hit the road next Friday to take on the Yuma Criminals, while Kofa will get their first look at Cibola.