In the Mixed Chapman at Mesa del Sol Corina Birney coached Todd Birney to win low gross with an 85 in a scorecard playoff. Ann and Cliff Weber won low net with a 66. Cheryl and Mike Mikkola were second gross. Selma Cusick and Ken McNeal were second net.
In the Las Barrancas Women’s League Tammy Dyer won gross. Reta Boechler was the net winner. Linda Sather, Dorothy Gartner, Tammie Hagen and Myrna Hammermeister were on the winning team. In the Silver League Keith Planidin, Mark Stoner and Carl Fritz won gross. Dennis Christopher, Jim Kerlee and Bryan Boechler were the net winners. Linda McLaughlin, Gary Sather, Larry Garrett and Tammie Hagen were on the winning team. In the Men’s Copper League Don Flint and Keith Planidin won gross. John Cullen and Will Young were the net winners. Jake Derksen, MK Hovden, Marco Viloria and Chris Hagen were on the winning team.
In the Foothills Women’s League Reta Boechler, Lauri Russell and Verna Enns won gross. Julie Dunn, Geneil Wilson and Pat Gardener were the net winners. Corrine Bader, Ardean Ouellette, Marilyn Denny and Maggie Lee were on the winning team. In the Men’s League John Cullen, Mel Pickett and Pat Dallabetta won gross. Paul Keast, Conrad Eisenach and Brian Conlin were the net winners. Dave Barnhouse, Jim Houle, John Martin and Bob Vick were on the winning team.
In the Moose League Scramble at Mesa del Sol Sonny Strickland, Debbie Pasio, Tom Atwell and Steve Ethridge shot 72 for first place. Dianne Bailey, Keith Swearingen and Bob Lauer were second with a 74.
Knute Hammer, Diana Bird, Joyce Martin and Wayne Wilson were third at 75.
In the Can Am Men’s League at Mesa del Sol Carl Johnson, Ryan Miller, Dale Givens and Matt Whittaker won with a 63 points in a scorecard playoff. Glen Rost, Dick Birkby, Mike Mikkola and Ron Sawatzky were second at 63.
In the Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Joanna Nealer took first. Dave Lloyd was second and Scott Rinn third.
Marilyn Cotter and Brad Rohloff were the most popular picks.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies Club 2-person best ball flight gross winners were Joan Webb with Mary Kruse (77), Deb Peterson with Connie Donner (81) and Carolyn Felddmann (89) with a blind draw. Flight net winners were Cathy Francis with Cindy Florez, Ann Weber with Cheryl Mikkola and Lorna Johnson with Donna Brown.
Hole in One: Rick Swinson aced the 5 th hole at Mesa del Sol with a 7 iron from 134. Congratulations Rick.
• The TRAX Right Turn for Veterans Scramble at Mesa del Sol has been postponed to May 6.