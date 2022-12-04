In the Mixed Chapman at Mesa del Sol Corina Birney coached Todd Birney to win low gross with an 85 in a scorecard playoff. Ann and Cliff Weber won low net with a 66. Cheryl and Mike Mikkola were second gross. Selma Cusick and Ken McNeal were second net.

In the Las Barrancas Women’s League Tammy Dyer won gross. Reta Boechler was the net winner. Linda Sather, Dorothy Gartner, Tammie Hagen and Myrna Hammermeister were on the winning team. In the Silver League Keith Planidin, Mark Stoner and Carl Fritz won gross. Dennis Christopher, Jim Kerlee and Bryan Boechler were the net winners. Linda McLaughlin, Gary Sather, Larry Garrett and Tammie Hagen were on the winning team. In the Men’s Copper League Don Flint and Keith Planidin won gross. John Cullen and Will Young were the net winners. Jake Derksen, MK Hovden, Marco Viloria and Chris Hagen were on the winning team.

