“Back, back, back, back...Gone!”
Chris Berman’s famous saying was worn out on Sunday night at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex.
The 2021 National Junior College Home Run Derby took place at the PAAC, as Arizona Western College and the City of Yuma will host the 2021 NJCAA Division I Softball National Championship tournament this week.
With 16 teams participating, each one nominated their slugger to participate in the pre-tournament festivities.
And Three Rivers College sophomore Zoe Bisby stole the show in front of a large crowd.
She’s only crushed 10 home runs this season, but unleashed her strength by clobbering 44 home runs in three rounds to be crowned champion.
“I just wanted (my swing) to stay short and do what we do in practice,” she said.
Bisby blasted 15 home runs in the first round, 15 in the semifinals and crushed her 14th and final home run in the championship battle to walk off as the champion.
With a large crowd and music blaring as she towered fly ball after fly ball over the fence, she showcased her raw power. It was the first time Bisby has ever participated in a derby format.
“It was nerve racking, but a lot of fun,” she said.
The 16-team tournament will begin on Tuesday. More information will be published Tuesday morning, but for now, you can locate the schedule at awcmatadors.com.
