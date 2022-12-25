In the Las Barrancas Women’s League Reta Boechler and Loretta Schneider won gross. Linda McLaughlin and Linda Murphy were the net winners. Bobbi Bellusci, Marilyn Denny and Anne Marie Martin were on the winning team. In the Silver League Dale Hoch, Gary Sather and Frank Russell won gross. Mark Kaija, Jim Daly and Dennis Phillips were the net winners. Art McLaughlin, Dennis Hammermeister, Dave Hoffman and Larry Engler were on the winning team. In the Men’s Copper League Keith Planidin and Mark Stoner won gross. Lee Estes and Jim Kerlee were the net winners. Cliff Couse, Dennis Hammermiester, Royd Fettig and Chris Hagen were on the winning team.
In the Foothills Women’s League Linda McLaughlin, Loretta Schneider and Ann Burton won gross. Patty MacWilliams, Maribeth Evens and Pam Peddie were the net winners. Heather Beaton, Bobbi Bellusci, Marilyn Denny and Linda Wilder were on the winning team. In the Men’s League Frank Russell, Pat Dallabetta and Mike Scudder won gross. Jim Houle, John Newberry and Jerry Jaques were the net winners. Butch Robideau, Steve Gutierrez, Ted Mittendorf and JJ Urbin were on the winning team.
In the Moose League Scramble at Mesa del Sol the team of Bud Hammond, Donna Morris, Fran Wilkerson and Steve Martin won with a 71. Deb Passino, Donna Brown, Keith Swearingen and Bob Lauer were second at 74.
In the Can Am Men’s League at Mesa del Sol Carl Johnson, Mike Mikkola, Jake Fehr and Mike Kelly won with 70 points. Dale Balmer, Maurice Thom and Garry Sletten were second at 68. Hugh Strain, Jack Parker and Brad Rohloff were third with 67 points.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Cheryl Mikkola and Mike Mikkola tied for first. Jack Parker was third and Steve Parrish fourth. Something must have gone wrong because Brad Rohloff was picked by all four winners, but Brad won nothing.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies Club 49er event flight gross winners were Donna Lalonde (48), Lola Stone (46), Phyllis Mashburn (53) and Joyce Martin (58). Flight net winners were Debbie Jarman, Sandy Lee, Georgia Vukovich and Elizabeth Rinn.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s League individual format flight gross winners were Bruce McKinney (70), Harry McKemy (85), Wayne Gunion (93) and Alan Young (92). Flight net winners were Mike Mikkola, Larry Colao, Eugene Kenny and Clifford Weber.