In the Las Barrancas Women’s League Reta Boechler and Loretta Schneider won gross. Linda McLaughlin and Linda Murphy were the net winners. Bobbi Bellusci, Marilyn Denny and Anne Marie Martin were on the winning team. In the Silver League Dale Hoch, Gary Sather and Frank Russell won gross. Mark Kaija, Jim Daly and Dennis Phillips were the net winners. Art McLaughlin, Dennis Hammermeister, Dave Hoffman and Larry Engler were on the winning team. In the Men’s Copper League Keith Planidin and Mark Stoner won gross. Lee Estes and Jim Kerlee were the net winners. Cliff Couse, Dennis Hammermiester, Royd Fettig and Chris Hagen were on the winning team.

In the Foothills Women’s League Linda McLaughlin, Loretta Schneider and Ann Burton won gross. Patty MacWilliams, Maribeth Evens and Pam Peddie were the net winners. Heather Beaton, Bobbi Bellusci, Marilyn Denny and Linda Wilder were on the winning team. In the Men’s League Frank Russell, Pat Dallabetta and Mike Scudder won gross. Jim Houle, John Newberry and Jerry Jaques were the net winners. Butch Robideau, Steve Gutierrez, Ted Mittendorf and JJ Urbin were on the winning team.

