Kathie Bone won the Women’s Golf Association Club Championship at Yuma G&CC. Flight gross winners were Juanita Hornung and Elaine Davis. Flight net winners were Teresa Herczeg and Ellen Scott. In the March couples competition Dan and Kathie Bone won with Jim and Judy Cuming second and Mike and Stephanie Thiel third.

In the Paquinelli Shamrock Golf Tournament at Yuma Golf & Country Club the team of John Botsford, Dave Brooks, John Holbrook and Gabe Plaza won the Friday event. Jay McMullin, Jack Wilbur, Jeff Sellers and Tony Sellers won the Saturday event.

