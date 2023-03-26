Kathie Bone won the Women’s Golf Association Club Championship at Yuma G&CC. Flight gross winners were Juanita Hornung and Elaine Davis. Flight net winners were Teresa Herczeg and Ellen Scott. In the March couples competition Dan and Kathie Bone won with Jim and Judy Cuming second and Mike and Stephanie Thiel third.
In the Paquinelli Shamrock Golf Tournament at Yuma Golf & Country Club the team of John Botsford, Dave Brooks, John Holbrook and Gabe Plaza won the Friday event. Jay McMullin, Jack Wilbur, Jeff Sellers and Tony Sellers won the Saturday event.
In the Las Barrancas Women’s League Loretta Schneider and Dorothy Gartner won gross. Laurie Russell and Linda Murphy were the net winners. Tammy Dyer, Marilyn Denny, Linda Sather and Anne Marie Martin were on the winning team. In the Silver League Carl Fritz, Frank Russell and Keith Planidin won gross. Jim Kerlee, Ted Mittendorf and Dan Moore were the net winners. Gary Hill, Tom Hardy, Art McLaughlin and Doug Haun were on the winning team. In the Men’s Copper League Keith Planidin, Mark Stoner and Mark Hammons won gross. Doug Haun, Mike Costello and Cliff Couse were the net winners.
Frankie Allen, John Cullen, Royd Fettig and Toby Wilson were on the winning team.
In the Foothills Women’s League Loretta Schneider, Laurie Russell and Ann Burton won gross. Marilyn Denny, Betsy Williams and Heather Purdy were the net winners. Elaine Corbet, Judy Clavier, Linda Wilder and Geneil Wilson were on the winning team. In the Men’s League Frank Russell, Doug Haun and Lee Estes won gross. Ben Ruybal, Larry Slocum and Larry Hudson were the net winners. Bob Leith, Jim Daly, Mike Scudder and Chuck Wilson were on the winning team.
In the Can Am 3 net best ball league at Mesa del Sol Jake Fehr, Brian McCaffrey and Don Reaksecker won with 77 points. Jerry Olson, Dwayne Szmyrko, Marty Schwab and Terry Pelechosky were second at 75. Hank Browning, Tom McFarland, Dick Birkby and Mike Mikkola were third with 69 points.
In the Moose Lodge Scramble at Mesa del Sol Jim Fitch, Deb Passino, Frank Domantay and Bob Lauer won with a 67. WOJO, Donna Brown and Richard Fox were second at 69.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Susie Larrsson took first. James Dykes was second, Sherrie Rohloff third and Jack Parker fourth. Steve Parrish and Brad Rohloff were the most popular pick.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Association Short Course 3 of 4 Best Ball David Lloyd, Art Scott, Ron Stirler and Randy Stickles won with a 12 under par 204. George Alcorn, Tom McFarland, Hank Browning and Tom McIntire were second at 205. Clifford Weber, Robert Nealer, Merle Baptiste and Steve Martin were third also at 205.
• April 1: Pride of the Mesa Golf Tournament at Mesa del Sol, benefiting the Gila Ridge Band. Contact dvosler@yumaunion.org.
• April 14 & 15: 38 th Annual P.K. Hodges Hospice of Yuma Scramble at Yuma Golf & Country Club and Mesa del Sol. Contact amunoz@hospiceofyuma.com.