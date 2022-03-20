Jordan Stevens might have had an unfair advantage on his way to being named the 2021-2022 Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
What was that advantage?
He was mentored by the last two Players of the Year.
“I played around a lot of good players and they kind of built me up to this, and I kinda had that confidence going into this year that I knew I was going to make a wave,” said Stevens, a Gila Ridge High School senior.
“So it’s just cool that I happened to be the Player of the Year.”
Last season the Hawks’ C.J. Wiggins received the Player of the Year award, and the year before that Gila Ridge's Jamison Kay took the award home.
“I kinda knew that this would be my year to shine because I’d played on such great teams here,” said Stevens.
“I played with Jamison Kay two years ago and he was a huge help for me. He guided me and kept me on track. I wasn’t taking basketball serious until I met him. I thank him for that.
“Then I really got into it my sophomore year and I felt like I could compete with the best.”
His statistics certainly bear him out.
During his just-completed senior season Stevens averaged 17.9 points per game, 8.4 rebounds per game, 2.0 assists per game, 1.2 steals and one blocked shot per game.
He shot 44 percent on the year and made 95 free throws.
In the 5A conference, he finished 11th in scoring, ninth in rebounding, eighth in field goals made, seventh in free throws made and eighth in double-doubles (nine times). He also eclipsed 1,000 career points and ended with 1,201 during his career at Gila Ridge.
“Jordan Stevens was the best player in this town this year for boys basketball,” said Gila Ridge head coach Joe Daily, who announced he was stepping down after the final game of the season.
“Jordan also played in the 5A Northwest Region,” continued Daily, “which is the toughest region in 5A, not to mention the 5A state champion (Centennial) came out of our region as well.”
As for in town, Jordan helped the Hawks register six wins against one loss over Yuma Union High School District teams. In the Hawks’ first game against Cibola, a loss at Cibola, Stevens scored 20 of the Hawks’ 42 points.
Then in Gila Ridge’s win against Cibola, Stevens led the way with 17 points and 13 boards.
Against YUHSD teams, Daily said Cibola, “was the one of the best due to the talent and how well they played with each other. However, we had the best player in town with Jordan and because of him and Peyton Smith, we were able to still stay on top of the City of Yuma this season.”
Stevens said his accolades are no surprise, to him anyway.
“Honestly, and I don’t mean any disrespect, but it didn’t surprise me (to be named Player of the Year) because I feel like I put the work in these last four years,” said Stevens.
But he was not 100 percent satisfied with his senior season.
“I feel like I could have been better sometimes, but I also feel like I left every piece of me out there,” said Stevens.
“But I gave it my all to the program for the last four years. I came in here wanting to leave this program better than I came into it and I feel like I did, regardless of who the new coach is.”
To play at the next level, Stevens said he needs to work on his speed and his ball handing.
“I’ve been trying to get my game better as a whole because I don’t feel like I can be great at anything. I feel like I’m just good at everything and I want to be great at everything.”
Daily has a somewhat different opinion.
“Jordan Stevens is one of the best to put on the uniform for Gila Ridge. He has been a four-year varsity starter that was a force to be reckoned with this season,” said Daily.
“His stats alone showed how well he helped us this year, but he was also a great leader on the floor as well. He led an inexperienced Hawks squad to stay on top of the Yuma competition along with going up against the best region in the state.”