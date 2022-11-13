In the Foothills Rotary Scramble at Mesa del Sol Howard Brandon, Martin Hernandez, Adolfo Ponce and Quinn Martin won with a net 56. Kim Wagie, Danny Ortega, Mike Cole and Jeff Spohn were second at 57. Tim Lee, Miguel, Jorge and Julio De Los Reyes were third at 58. Foothills Rotary recently built and donated a Ramada for the children’s playground at the Crossroads Mission Family Shelter with funds raised at the golf events.
In the Women’s League at Las Barrancas Loretta Schneider won gross and Linda Murphy was the net winner. Bobbi Bellusci, Laurie Russell and Linda McLaughlin were on the winning team. Silver League Mark Stoner, Frank Russell and Mardy Clark won gross. Ralph Parham, Will Young and Keith Planidin were the net winners. Dennis Christopher, Larry Garrett, Butch Ritten and Jerry Roberts were on the winning team. In the Copper League Mardy Clark and Gary Sather won gross. Keith Planidin and Carl Fritz were the net winners. Will Young, Mike Costello, MK Hovden and Dennis Hammermeister were on the winning team.
In the Foothills Women’s League Loretta Schneider and Terri Cullen won gross. Corrine Bader and Pam Peddie were the net winners. Rita Gravelle, Bobbi Belusci, Ann Burton and Linda McLaughlin were on the winning team. In the Men’s League John Cullen, Frank Russell and David Richelderfer won gross.
Bryan Boechler, Steve Strahm and Mike Vanatta were the net winners. Jerry Denny, Rick Brown, Will Young and Bill Davenport were on the winning team.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies’ Club League Eenie Meenie format flight gross winners were Joanna Nealer, Terry McCarthy, Cindy Florez and Joyce Martin. Flight net winners were Shannon Mason, Shirley Ritchie, Muriel Scott and Lorna Johnson.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Association 2-man best ball Terry Matthews and Jack Parker were the gross winners. Bob Shannon and Garry Sletten won overall net. Brad Rohloff and Fred Hanciewiez won net in the first flight while Harry McKemy and Ken King won low net in the second flight.
• Saturday & Sunday, December 3 & 4: Ladies Winter Classic at Mesa del Sol. 2-woman scramble round 1, 2-woman best ball round 2. Contact shannon@stratisgolfcom.