In the Foothills Rotary Scramble at Mesa del Sol Howard Brandon, Martin Hernandez, Adolfo Ponce and Quinn Martin won with a net 56. Kim Wagie, Danny Ortega, Mike Cole and Jeff Spohn were second at 57. Tim Lee, Miguel, Jorge and Julio De Los Reyes were third at 58. Foothills Rotary recently built and donated a Ramada for the children’s playground at the Crossroads Mission Family Shelter with funds raised at the golf events.

In the Women’s League at Las Barrancas Loretta Schneider won gross and Linda Murphy was the net winner. Bobbi Bellusci, Laurie Russell and Linda McLaughlin were on the winning team. Silver League Mark Stoner, Frank Russell and Mardy Clark won gross. Ralph Parham, Will Young and Keith Planidin were the net winners. Dennis Christopher, Larry Garrett, Butch Ritten and Jerry Roberts were on the winning team. In the Copper League Mardy Clark and Gary Sather won gross. Keith Planidin and Carl Fritz were the net winners. Will Young, Mike Costello, MK Hovden and Dennis Hammermeister were on the winning team.

