For the second consecutive week, the Cibola offense failed to generate success, resulting in a 49-8 loss Friday to Brawley (Calif.).
“We have to improve and get better on both sides of the ball,” Cibola head coach Steven Fritz said.
Even with senior starting quarterback Andrey Acosta returning to his normal duties, the Raiders were shutout in the first half and struggled moving the football.
“It’s not just about one player,” Fritz said. “To get to where we want to be, we have to get better as a team...It’s tough to determine one guy’s performance in a game like that.”
Acosta did deliver a scoring drive in the second half as he connected with Isaiah Arriola for a touchdown.
“It was a great ball,” Fritz said.
And defensively, the Raiders failed to corral Brawley’s rushing attack. Possessed with power and speed, Brawley found plenty of success on the ground.
“Their tailback is a stud,” Fritz said. “He’s a good, tough running back...He’ll run you over or run around you. And if you don’t gang tackle him, it’s a long night.”
