Parker’s physicality and size upfront helped the Broncs defeat the Antelope Rams 40-0 Friday.
The game was originally scheduled to be played in Parker, but the venue for Friday’s game was relocated to Antelope’s campus. Theoretically, the Rams are almost unbeatable at home, winning 14 of their last 17 games there.
But the Broncs had no issue in walking into the Rams’ sanctuary and dominating from start to finish.
“They’re a very well-coached team,” Antelope head coach Gary Mauldin said. “They’re big … But we could have played better.”
The Rams’ offense didn’t generate many long drives, but when they were able to get inside the 30-yard line, they faltered. One possession included a fumble in the redzone,
Despite the offense’s inability to produce points, Mauldin said Jesus Murrieta had another productive game on the ground.
Antelope’s season has reached the halfway point and will begin region play next week.
