After enjoying a four-game winning streak, the Yuma Criminals dropped their second straight game on Friday as they fell on the road to Buckeye 7-6. Following the loss, Yuma’s season mark now stands at 9-16.
Things got off to a promising start for the Crims with a pair of runs in the opening inning. After a four-run frame in the top of the fifth, Yuma held a 6-1 lead after four and a half innings.
In the bottom of the fifth, Yuma surrendered five runs which tied up the ballgame at 6-6. Then in the bottom of the seventh, the Crims gave up the game clinching run which allowed Buckeye to win in walk-off fashion.
All told, Yuma produced 11 hits in defeat. Sophomore Edgar Castro led the club with three RBIs and went 2-for-4 at the plate. On the mound, Castro took the loss in a relief appearance.
PREP SOFTBALL
Buckeye 16, Yuma 3
The Criminals were overwhelmed at home Friday in a five inning affair. Buckeye scored the game’s first 16 runs before Yuma finally got on the board with three runs in the last inning. Collectively, the Crims posted four hits and senior Bianca Garcia led the club with two RBIs on the day.
Antelope 29, Salome 7
The Antelope Rams produced 22 hits in Friday’s home win over the Salome Frogs. It was the second win of the week for Antelope.
Alaina Jaime, Jimena Arana and Jocelyn Guillen all had four hits apiece for the Rams potent offense. Meanwhile, Arana led the team with four runs batted in on the day. Antelope took command of the game early with 15 runs in the first inning followed by 10 more in the second.
GIRLS PREP TENNIS
Red Mountain 5, Gila Ridge 2
The Hawks were on the road and suffered a defeat at the hands of the Mountain Lions on Friday. No. 1 singles player Lilly Moreland and No. 4 player Brinley Hill recorded Gila Ridge’s only two wins of the day. Moreland was a 6-3, 6-2 winner over Reese Genet and Hill won in three sets 6-2, 4-6, 10-3 over Brooke Boren.