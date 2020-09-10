Yuma Catholic’s chin straps are buckled and Arizona high school football practice is officially rolling.
The first three days of this week the Shamrocks were in shorts and a t-shirt to go along with their gold colored helmets.
Thursday, YC will put on the pads for the first time.
“Pads come on Thursday for the next three days,” YC head football coach Rhett Stallworth said. “Then, on Monday, we can go full gear.”
The Shamrocks’ roster is littered with young talent and it’s something Stallworth has noticed through the first few practices.
“We have to iron out some kinks with a young team,” he said. “You wind up having some things that maybe you took for granted before that you have to make sure we’re covering to make sure you can move forward.”
Last week, Stallworth mentioned the sense of urgency his team will have to have in the upcoming weeks to prepare for its season opener against the AIA’s 2019 2A state runner-up Phoenix Christian.
Stallworth mentioned despite the blistering heat in Yuma, he says the energy at practice is fine.
The next three weeks are important for YC, especially for sophomore quarterback Richard Stallworth.
The younger Stallworth takes over a pass-happy offensive attack and will now control the reigns following the graduation of Gage Reese.
“He’s just going to have to trust himself,” coach Stallworth said. “He’s got the physical tools to do it. He’s learning the system. He’s been learning the system and obviously, gets to go home and continue to learn the system. He’s going to have to trust his reads. At the end of the day, he’s going to have to play like he’s capable of and play older than he is. He’s very capable of doing that.”
Yuma Union High School District programs are also beginning their process of kicking off the season.
Cibola, Gila Ridge, Kofa and Yuma High continue to operate under the AIA’s phase one guidelines. Helmets will be strapped next Monday for these schools.
“These guys are all working their butts off,” Gila Ridge coach John Ellegood said. “These guys are hungry. They want to get better, they want to play and they want to get better.”
Despite two or three weeks of continuous drills and conditioning, it’s easy for players to become lazy and unmotivated.
That hasn’t been the case for the Hawks.
“After two or three weeks of doing this stuff, you could see motivation dip, but my coaches have been doing a great job and the kids have been doing a great job. They’re just ready to play honestly,” he said.
Once the helmets are on the YUHSD programs, they’ll only have four weeks until game time. That’s a tight window to get the athletes prepared, but it’s the circumstances each team faces after the coronavirus disrupted much of the football offseason.
However, Cibola head coach Steven Fritz is no stranger to quickly preparing for a season.
Back in Wisconsin growing up, the high schools were accustomed to a four-week schedule to prepare for the season.
“We didn’t have the opportunity to be with coaches in the summer (back in Wisconsin) as players,” Fritz said. “You’re trying to get as much as you can in without overloading, where you put too much in and you’re not able to be as effective as you could have been...We will go as fast as we can without overloading them. It’s kind of like crawling before you walk and walking before you run. Our goal will be to do as much as we can”
