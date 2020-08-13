Thomas Cain left Yuma’s Cibola High School as one of the most accomplished runners in the school’s history.
As a two-time Arizona Interscholastic Association state champion in the 3,200M, Cain envisioned a promising future at the University of Central Arkansas in cross country and track and field.
The first two years at UCA have been challenging and certainly not the collective start Cain hoped for. To make matters worse, the Southland Conference announced the postponement of fall athletics on Thursday.
UCA, however, announced they’ll be working with other conferences to build a reduced schedule in order to allow fall athletics to occur anyway.
“It was inevitable,” Cain said regarding the Southland Conference’s news. “At the same time, I was holding out hope because Southland was one of the last conferences to cancel (in the spring) and I thought maybe we’d continue (this fall). It was probably the least amount of shock I’ve experienced because it was inevitable. At this point, just have to keep your head down and keep training and hope for the best.”
In Cain’s first start for the Bears, he finished 6th in the 4-mile event at the Brooks Memphis Twilight XC Classic. In his next event, the Central Arkansas Cross Country Challenge, Cain finished the 5K race with a time of 16:08:50, earning his first collegiate victory.
After a solid performance at the Sanford January Open Indoor where he won a 5,000M race finishing in 15:38:88, Cain began to get into the flow of things winning two more 5,000m races and setting a new personal best time of 14:55.62. Breaking 15 minutes for the first time, a time that eluded him throughout his high school career.
Since then, the journey has become increasingly difficult.
“I haven’t really hit the ceiling I wanted to,” the redshirt sophomore said. “I had some small successes early during freshman year, but I’ve been injured for most of the last year. Now, I’m really getting back into the swing of things.”
Right before his freshman season, Cain began feeling pain in his Achilles.
In December of 2018, he exacerbated his Achilles tendon injury. Cain says it’s “an overuse injury,” resulting from running a combined 300 miles over a three-week span.
He battled through the 2019 spring track and field season, but wasn’t competing at 100%. Cain eventually redshirted in the fall of 2019 and the spring of 2020.
It has been about one year since Cain’s last competition, and he is gradually working on regaining his health.
“I’m about 85% (healthy) now,” Cain said. “It’s one of those things where it’s a nagging injury and really doesn’t go away.”
Since returning to running in mid-April, Cain is slowly transitioning back into the accomplished runner he once was.
He began running a quarter-mile each day, which is well short of his previous average of 15 miles per day before his injury.
The determined Cain then increased by a half-mile each week and has since gradually raised his average length to 10 miles per day.
He spent most of his summer conditioning back home in Yuma, while also doing some training in Phoenix and Flagstaff as he prepares for his third year at UCA.
Cain has been back in Conway, Ark. for the past week and is itching to break some of his personal records this fall.
“One of the biggest goals is to hit sub-25 minutes in the 8K,” he said. “I ran 26:49 my freshman year and last year I ran 25:50 with just two or three weeks of actual running. So, if I can cut off another minute, that’d be lovely.”
Despite the ups and downs experienced in his sport, the business marketing major is enjoying his time in Arkansas.
“It’s a whole new culture shock,” he said. “The weather, the terrain, the people, it’s all worlds apart compared to Yuma. Everything’s different. Being away from your parents and everybody (you know), it’s good for the soul (trying new things).”
