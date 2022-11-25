The Arizona Western Matadors Men’s Basketball team (8-0) survived a second-half run to hang on and beat the No. 11 ranked Snow (7-1) 70-66 on Friday night at the House Gymnasium.
Evan Butts scored 19 points, hitting four three-pointers on nine attempts to help the Matadors earn their eighth consecutive win.
The Matadors opened their largest lead of the game halfway through the first half, taking a 30-17 lead before Snow was able to cut the advantage to four at 32-28 at halftime.
Yaxel Lendeborg finished with a game-high 16 rebounds, scoring eight points while Isaiah Amato ended the game with 13 points, finishing as the team’s second-leading scorer.
With the Matadors trailing and under a minute to play, Butts knocked down a corner three to give the Matadors a lead at 66-65. Amato knocked down four free throws late to help the Matadors see out the win.
Marquis Hargrove was the third Matador to score in double-figures, scoring 10 points in the win. Noah Tovar chipped in with nine points off the bench.