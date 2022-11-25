The Arizona Western Matadors Men’s Basketball team (8-0) survived a second-half run to hang on and beat the No. 11 ranked Snow (7-1) 70-66 on Friday night at the House Gymnasium.

Evan Butts scored 19 points, hitting four three-pointers on nine attempts to help the Matadors earn their eighth consecutive win.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you