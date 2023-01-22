YUMA – The Arizona Western Matadors Men’s Basketball team (15-4, 8-3) won its second consecutive game on Saturday afternoon, beating Phoenix (8-11, 3-8) 109-80 at the House Gymnasium.
Evan Butts matched a season-high with 24 points while Yaxel Lendeborg finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds to lead the way for the Matadors.
Butts and Isaiah Amato combined for 10 of the Matadors’ first 12 points, helping the Matadors open up a 12-5 lead early in the first half. Phoenix cut the Matadors’ lead to three points at 26-23 before Arizona Western closed out the half with a 30-14 run over the final 10 minutes of the half. Marquis Hargrove scored all of his 17 points in the first half, connecting on five three-pointers on seven attempts in the win.
Butts made sure Phoenix wouldn’t get any closer, helping the Matadors build their lead early in the second half by going on a 5-0 run on his own to push the lead to 72-46. It was Butts who pushed the lead out to 28-points on a three-pointer to give the Matadors an 82-54 advantage. Markees Williams hit a layup late to give the Matadors their largest lead of 30-points at 96-66.
AJ Marmolejos ended the game with 13 points while Amato was the fifth Matador to finish in double-figures with 10 points. Saturday’s win over the Bears was the Matadors’ second consecutive game with five players scoring in double-figures.
The Matadors are back home on Wednesday, January 25, when they host Cochise at 5:30 pm at the House Gymnasium. Tickets are $5.00 for adults and $3.00 for seniors (Over 65) and military. Arizona Western College students and employees get in free with AWC ID.