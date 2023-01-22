YUMA – The Arizona Western Matadors Men’s Basketball team (15-4, 8-3) won its second consecutive game on Saturday afternoon, beating Phoenix (8-11, 3-8) 109-80 at the House Gymnasium.

Evan Butts matched a season-high with 24 points while Yaxel Lendeborg finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds to lead the way for the Matadors.

