YUMA – The Arizona Western Matadors Men’s Basketball team (11-2, 4-1) won its third consecutive game, finishing the first semester with a 76-56 win over South Mountain (5-4, 1-4) on Saturday afternoon at the House Gymnasium.

Evan Butts hit five three-pointers, scoring 22 points to help the Matadors extend their winning streak to three games.

