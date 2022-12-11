YUMA – The Arizona Western Matadors Men’s Basketball team (11-2, 4-1) won its third consecutive game, finishing the first semester with a 76-56 win over South Mountain (5-4, 1-4) on Saturday afternoon at the House Gymnasium.
Evan Butts hit five three-pointers, scoring 22 points to help the Matadors extend their winning streak to three games.
The Matadors opened the game on a 29-6 run thanks in part to Butts who scored 11 of his 22 points in the first 10 minutes of the game. South Mountain was able to cut the Matadors’ lead to 12 at 32-20 before the Matadors took a 42-37 lead into the locker room.
Arizona Western outscored South Mountain 34-29 in the second half, at one point pushing their lead to 23 for the second time in the game.
Malakai Harris and Yaxel Lendeborg each finished the game with 11 points while Marko Milivojevic scored six points and blocked eight shots in the win.
As a team, the Matadors made six three-pointers in 13 attempts and finished the game shooting 48 percent from the field.
The Matadors will return to action on January 4 when they head to Coolidge, Ariz. to continue ACCAC play against the Central Arizona Vaqueros at 5:30 pm.