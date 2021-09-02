Observing a Yuma High football practice looks drastically different than it did a year ago in Bo Seibel’s first season at the helm.
Entering year two, the Criminals have bought into the program and look to showcase their hard work tonight at home against Trevor G. Browne.
“The kids have been buying in,” Seibel said. “The kids are ready. We had a great off-season and great camp. It’s going to be a great Friday night...And whatever happens, I know our guys are going to run around and ball out.”
Senior two-way player Michael Ariastown has noticed a difference from Seibel’s first season to now. And believes his team is ready to compete Friday.
“Biggest thing is showing up to the offseason practices,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to this because I feel like this could be our statement game.”
Yuma High, however, was on the verge of not playing tonight when San Pasqual (the Criminals’ original opponent) canceled on Tuesday. The Criminals then scrambled to find an opponent and ultimately landed 6A’s Trevor G. Browne for the season opener.
“This week has kind of been a roller coaster,” Seibel admitted. “But the kids responded great and we’re going to be ready for Friday night.”
The Criminals have had only two days to prepare for their new opponent, but fortunately Yuma High and Trevor G. Browne’s offensive schemes are similar – giving the Criminals’ a sense of familiarity. And defensively, Seibel noticed his opponent Friday runs a comparable scheme to a program here in town.
“All the film we got on them is from last year,” he said. “We don’t know exactly what scheme they’re going to come out of, but we did get a bit lucky because they do run some things offensively that we do. Defensively, their scheme is like Cibola’s and fortunately we got to see that formation in last Wednesday’s scrimmage.”
Seibel has been impressed by his team during the offseason and throughout fall camp and has high expectations entering the season.
“On both sides of the ball, I think we have the guys to make big plays for us,” he said. “The biggest thing is going to be the energy and the environment from our sidelines and from every person on our team. Everyone from the first-string to the third-string has bought in and locked in.”
In years past, Yuma High lacked numbers on both sides of the ball – forcing players to be on the field for almost every snap, whether that’s offensively or defensively. But an interesting piece to this Criminals team in 2021 is their depth.
“We actually have a little bit of depth at those skill positions and on the line,” Seibel said. “If we need to get those rotations in and keep guys fresh, that’s something we can do this year. And those guys rotating in are just as good as our (starters). With the depth, we can manage the game a little bit more on our part.”
The expectations are set for Seibel and his team in year two and the goal is simple.
“Win,” Ariastown said.
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.