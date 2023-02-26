In the Jacob Louis Daily Memorial Yuma Fresh Vegetable Growers Scramble at Mesa del Sol Jose Cabrera, Enrique Porchas, Mike Schug and Ted Johnson won with a 14 under par 58. Matt Stanton, Jim Daily, Gary McKenzie and Nicholas Middleton were second at 59. David Jaime, Tom Rush, Jason McKee and Mike Monroe were third at 61.

In the Can Am Best Ball at Mesa del Sol Linda Junker and Sheila Rindal won low gross for the women with a 78. Connie Donner and Donna Sawatzy were the low net winners. Terry Matthews and Joe Kapugia won low gross in a scorecard playoff versus Dave Junker and Dave Rindal on the men’s side with a 70. Mike Wayrynen and Ron Stirler won a scorecard playoff versus Ron Mohr and Phil Davis to win low net.

