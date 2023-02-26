In the Jacob Louis Daily Memorial Yuma Fresh Vegetable Growers Scramble at Mesa del Sol Jose Cabrera, Enrique Porchas, Mike Schug and Ted Johnson won with a 14 under par 58. Matt Stanton, Jim Daily, Gary McKenzie and Nicholas Middleton were second at 59. David Jaime, Tom Rush, Jason McKee and Mike Monroe were third at 61.
In the Can Am Best Ball at Mesa del Sol Linda Junker and Sheila Rindal won low gross for the women with a 78. Connie Donner and Donna Sawatzy were the low net winners. Terry Matthews and Joe Kapugia won low gross in a scorecard playoff versus Dave Junker and Dave Rindal on the men’s side with a 70. Mike Wayrynen and Ron Stirler won a scorecard playoff versus Ron Mohr and Phil Davis to win low net.
In the Las Barrancas Silver League Frank Russell, Mardy Clark and Larry Garrett won gross. Jim Daly, Gary Hill and Frank Reed were the net winners. Cliff Boyd, Will Young, Jake Derkson and Ted Mittendorf were on the winning team. In the Men’s Copper League Frank Russell and Mark Stoner won gross. Dennis Hammermeister and Gary Hill were the net winners. Dale Constantinoff, Dan Moore, Lee Estes and MK Hovden were on the winning team.
In the Foothills Women’s League Loretta Schneider, Sandra Haun and Elaine Corbet won gross. Marilee Norris-Wales, Pam Dunn and Margie Teeter were the net winners. Corinee Bader, Eileen Wilson, Heather Purdy and Tammie Hagen were on the winning team. In the Men’s League Frank Russell and John Cullen won gross. Elliot Johnson and Mike Bowen were the net winners. Bryan Boechler, Phil Smith, Craig Carlson and Michael Costello were on the winning team.
In the Can Am 3 net best ball league at Mesa del Sol Don Martin, Brad Rohloff, Dale Balmer and Terry Matthews won with 68 points. Eugene Kenny, Mike Kelly, Paul Follett and Chris Althof were second at 67. Larry Wolcott, Wayne Winlsow, Scott Rinn and Terry Pelechosky were third with 65 points.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies League best ball format flight gross winners were Cathy Francis with Barb Sanders, Sandy Lee with Kathleen Hunt, and Cindy Florez with Cookie Little. Flight net winners were Deb Peterson with Connie Donner, Cheryl Mikkola with Ann Weber, and Clara Hofsink and LeAnn Thom.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s League on February 17 flight gross winners were Brad Rohloff, Ray Butler, Ron Stirler and Tom McFarland. Flight net winners were Mike Niemi, Merle Baptiste, Ken King and Keith Swearingen. On the 24 th in a 1 gross, 2 net ball format Garry Sletten, Larry Wolcott, Brad Rohloff and Ron Hunt won with a 5 under par 211. Keith Swearingen, Dwayne Szmyrko, Scott Rinn and Bill Justice were second at 212.
• March 11: Freefall Instructors Charity Scramble for the Special Operations Warrior Foundation at Mesa del Sol. Contact details to follow.
• March 18: Right Turn for Yuma Veterans Charity Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Contact office@cfsyuma.com.
• March 25: Bridget’s Gift Charity Scramble for Breast Cancer Awareness at Mesa del Sol. Contact bggolftourney@yahoo.com.
• April 1: Pride of the Mesa Golf Tournament at Mesa del Sol, benefiting the Gila Ridge Band. Contact dvosler@yumaunion.org.
• April 14 & 15: 38 th Annual P.K. Hodges Hospice of Yuma Scramble at Yuma Golf & Country Club and Mesa del Sol. Contact amunoz@hospiceofyuma.com.