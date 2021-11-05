Cactus – the fourth-ranked team in the AIA Open football rankings – had no issue handling Gila Ridge Friday night.
The Cobras beat the Hawks 64-0, providing Gila Ridge with its eighth loss of the season.
“(Cactus) is loaded,” Gila Ridge head coach Jessica Slaughter said.
Gila Ridge’s offense was stifled by Cactus – a defense that has allowed just 49 points through eight games. The Hawks had only 24 players suit up in the loss, creating depth issues against one of the most complete teams in the state.
“They did a really good job stopping the run,” Slaughter said. “They came off the edge in our passing game, forcing Brock (Rogers) to flush the pocket and make quick decisions. It led to the result you see that’s out there.”
The Hawks do return home without any injuries following Friday’s contest. And the attention turns toward Cibola. The in-town rivalry is one of the most heated in town and records can be thrown out the window. Both teams will bring their best efforts and that was Slaughter’s message after the game.
“That was the talk after the game,” she added. “We know the loss is tough and no one wants to have a result like that, but our focus is now on Cibola. We’re going into film tomorrow and that’s going to be our focus.”
Slaughter mentioned senior wide receiver Johnathan Noriega made several highlight reel catches in Friday’s loss.
Sophomore linebacker Rishon Keele recorded a fumble recovery as well.
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.