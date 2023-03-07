Carvajal and Marte throw complete games in doubleheader sweep of Coyotes
Jorge Carvajal and Roland Marte tossed complete games to help Arizona Western Baseball (13-6, 6-4) sweep Chandler-Gilbert (13-8, 7-7) 5-2 and 7-2 on Tuesday afternoon at Walt Kammann Baseball Field.
Carvajal allowed just two runs on four hits and struck out six batters in seven innings to earn his fourth win of the season in game one.
Chandler-Gilbert opened the scoring with a run in the second inning but the Matadors tied the game up quickly, scoring a run in the bottom of the second on an Oscar Stark sacrifice fly. The Matadors sent eight batters to the plate in the fourth inning, grabbing a 5-1 lead thanks to Stark’s RBI single and a Joe Zhu two-run single before Jared Davis capped off the inning with a sacrifice fly.
Wesley Estrella went 1-for-2 with a walk, extending his hitting streak to 10 games while Stark drove in two of the Matadors’ five runs.
Despite giving up two runs on four hits in the first inning of game two, Marte settled down and kept the Coyotes off the scoreboard for the final eight innings, tossing a complete game to earn his fifth win of the season.
Tyler Leroy drove in the Matadors’ first run of the game when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded before Estrella tied the game at 2-2 with a bases-loaded walk.
The Matadors took the lead in the sixth inning, scoring five runs to go ahead 7-2. Marcus Graham gave the Matadors a 3-2 lead with an RBI single before the fourth run scored on an error. LeRoy knocked in a pair of runs with a double and Robert Miranda scored the seventh run on a wild pitch.
Estrella picked up two hits in game two, going 2-for-2 with a pair of walks. Graham picked up three hits in the win, finishing the game 3-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored.