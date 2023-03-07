Carvajal and Marte throw complete games in doubleheader sweep of Coyotes

Jorge Carvajal and Roland Marte tossed complete games to help Arizona Western Baseball (13-6, 6-4) sweep Chandler-Gilbert (13-8, 7-7) 5-2 and 7-2 on Tuesday afternoon at Walt Kammann Baseball Field.

