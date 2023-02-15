The Arizona Western Matadors Baseball team (7-3, 1-1) opened ACCAC play with a doubleheader split with EAC (7-5, 1-1), winning game one 1-0 before falling in game two 19-2 on Tuesday at Walt Kammann Field.

Jorge Carvajal tossed a complete game shutout in game one, surrendering just two hits,striking out a season-high eight batters.

