YUMA, Ariz. – The No. 15 ranked Arizona Western College Lady Matadors (8-0, 6-0) continued their unbeaten run on Saturday evening, beating Mesa (1-9, 1-5) 6-0 at Matador Soccer Field.
The top scoring team in the nation scored the first goal on Saturday evening as Victoria Clark gave the Lady Matadors a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute on a strike from outside the box, beating the keeper at the back post, for her 11th of the season.
Izzabella Payne took advantage of a loose ball on a rebound, poking the ball into the open net for her 10th goal of the season to up the lead to 2-0 before Jaeda Centeno scored two goals in a matter of four minutes to push the lead to 4-0.
Ashley Martinez scored the Lady Matadors’ fifth goal of the game in the 53rd minute on a ball that went off the keeper’s hands and into the corner of the net, extending the lead to 5-0. Martinez scored four minutes later getting behind the backline to make it a 6-0 lead with her 13th goal of the season.