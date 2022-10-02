YUMA, Ariz. – The No. 15 ranked Arizona Western College Lady Matadors (8-0, 6-0) continued their unbeaten run on Saturday evening, beating Mesa (1-9, 1-5) 6-0 at Matador Soccer Field.

The top scoring team in the nation scored the first goal on Saturday evening as Victoria Clark gave the Lady Matadors a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute on a strike from outside the box, beating the keeper at the back post, for her 11th of the season.

